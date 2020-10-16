North Bay unemployment trends lower in September, better than the state’s figures three months running

Unemployment rates dropped in five of the North Bay’s six counties in September compared to August. The exception was Lake County, according to Employment Development Department figures released Friday.

Marin County reported the lowest North Bay rate in September, at 6.5%, followed by Sonoma County at 7.2%. Napa County was at 7.6%, followed by 8.3% in Mendocino County. Lake County’s unemployment rate in September was 8.6%. Solano County for the third month in a row reported the highest rate in the region, at 9.7%.

California’s unemployment rate improved to 11% in September, marking the second consecutive month since March and the pandemic shutdown that the state’s unemployment rate was lower than the 12.3% mark set during the height of the Great Recession (March, October, and November 2010).

The state has now regained 38% of the jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 6.5% in September, down from a revised 6.8% in August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 2%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; and government.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 7.2% in September, down from a revised 7.5% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2019 was 2.3%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality, and financial activities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 7.6% in September, down from a revised 8% August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.3%.

Jobs were added in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 8.3%, down from a revised 8.5% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2019 was 3.1%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; information services; transportation, warehousing and utilities; and government. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality; financial activities; and professional and business services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in September was 8.6%, up from a revised 8.5% in August. The unemployment rate in the county a year ago was 4%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; retail; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 9.7% in September, down from a revised 9.8% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2019 was 3.2%.

Jobs were added in government; mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. There was no decline in job opportunities in the remaining sectors.