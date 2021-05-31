North Bay, US divorces drop during pandemic
The level of divorce cases in this past pandemic-laced year has experienced the kind of roller coaster ride a couple sees in a marriage.
First, the family law practice of Perry Johnson Anderson Miller & Moskowitz in Santa Rosa saw the divorce cases plummet between March 20, when the shelter-in-place order went into effect, through last May.
“It was the slowest time period I’ve ever had in my 20 years in practice,” Attorney Marla Keenan-Rivero told the Business Journal. “People were scared, asking: ‘What does this mean?’”
Today, Keenan-Rivero can barely keep up with the workload, logging in an average 12- to 14-hour days. The firm seeks another associate to help.
“We have more work than we can handle,” she said.
Keenan-Rivero attributes much of the surging workload of high-complex cases to a few factors.
Many people are leaving California because it’s “too expensive,” and they realize it’s easier to make a life-changing move and call off the relationship.
“And we have a lot of parents wanting to leave Sonoma County because they’re dissatisfied with the schools,” she said, referring to the district’s continuation of remote learning.
Keenan-Rivero believes another part of the increased demand for legal services has been pent up from courthouses being closed.
And since fewer people are getting married, it stands to reason fewer would get divorced.
Sonoma County Superior Court Executive Officer Arlene Junior said that statewide, case filings have been impacted by the last 14 months of the pandemic.
“Divorce filings have been trending down for many years. Fewer people are getting married,” Junior said.
The subject of matrimony is as complex as staying hitched.
“I think it's too soon to know for sure what's happening to the divorce rate during the pandemic. It seems lawyers are getting more inquiries than usual from potential divorce clients, but the states that have released 2020 divorce statistics are reporting a decline in divorce,” said Susan L. Brown, chair of sociology and co-director for the National Center for Family & Marriage Research at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
She added: “It's possible that the pandemic created a backlog of separations that make take some time to eventuate into divorces.”