Subscribe

North Bay workers find more leverage in job market during the coronavirus pandemic

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2021, 12:44PM
Updated 5 hours ago

When he was furloughed from his job as a slot floor supervisor at Graton Resort & Casino during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Esch had a lot of time to reflect on what he wanted to do with his life.

And that didn’t involve a future at the tribal casino.

The time off from his night-shift duties gave Esch more time to contemplate his next steps and apply to graduate school at Sonoma State University’s public administration program.

“I decided I want to pursue more my education and being at home with all that time just gave me a lot of time to prepare for my master’s program,” said the 28-year-old Sonoma County resident.

Esch left the casino in December and started the Sonoma State program in January. His path forward further improved in June when he was hired by the state Department of Consumer Affairs as an investigator. That new position gives him a runway to chart his professional life aided by a background in security-related fields.

“I would say the opportunities the state offers is tenfold,” Esch said.

Esch is just one example of a structural change in the workforce occurring nationally, as well as here in the North Bay, that has been largely triggered by COVID-19.

The health crisis has given many workers a chance to reevaluate their professional lives and make changes during the past 18 months.

Change is occurring all around.

There is a large shortage, especially of service and hospitality workers, who are giving up those traditionally lower wages and are looking for something else. Workers also are negotiating with their employers to have more opportunity to work from home if they can, especially if they have kids.

Such actions also have led to a revitalized labor movement that has grown locally into more fields, such as cannabis and insurance. In short, the pendulum has swung back in favor of the worker and employers are adjusting.

How far that may go is undetermined.

“There is huge volatility in the labor market,” said UC Berkeley business professor Homa Bahrami, an expert in workforce organization.

For example, the U.S. Labor Department reported 4 million Americans quit their jobs in April, which was a 20-year record, she noted.

The change is occurring across the age spectrum, including those with the financial means to retire early and pick up a new career. But much of the job churn is being carried out by millennials like Esch who are taking a different approach to their careers than their parents, focusing so far on a more varied and transitory life as they confront massive challenges, such as the pandemic and climate change, Bahrami said.

“I think among the younger generation, they value experiences over possessions,” she said. “They are very different from the boomer generation.”

No matter the age, workers are being choosier about employers.

One example is Suzanne Murphy.

The 54-year-old Santa Rosa resident worked for Home Depot for 18 years, most recently in Santa Rosa. She was on a part-time status and said her pay grew from $10 an hour to slightly less than $18 during her tenure. Thus, Murphy left in March 2020 to try to make more money at the onset of the pandemic.

But after temporary spots at two other jobs, Murphy is unemployed and continues to look for work. She has managed to subsist with unused vacation pay from Home Depot and enhanced unemployment benefits passed by Congress.

But the federal program extending unemployment benefits for Californians will expire this month for about 2.2 million people, according the state Employment Development Department. Another 500,000 Californians will continue to receive regular state unemployment insurance, but without the $300 federal supplement.

A diabetic, Murphy said she will not take another job unless she is assured her future employer will take coronavirus health and safety protocols seriously, which she hasn’t found since she left Home Depot.

“How do you treat your workers? How do you value them?” Murphy said. “They count on it once they take a job with you. Or, is it just something you say to get them in the door?”

But there is also concern for workers on the other end, such as those who have jobs that allow them to work remotely more at home. That’s the case for some County of Sonoma workers represented by local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1021 who want to put in place an agreement that will allow for more flexibility similar to a pact in Marin County.

“Remote work has been a very necessary godsend,” said Jana Blunt, chapter president for local 1021 who works in the clerk-recorder’s office.

“The county was kind of forced into it, not thinking it was something we would ever be able to do. But the pandemic like the fires, the floods, power outages has forced us into this current future. We are all very surprised how successful it has been.”

The issue is especially important for those with children who have found such flexibility has made working from home much easier for them, Blunt said. Those without such flexibility could end up dropping out or looking for other work.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in a recent report found the coronavirus has especially affected women in the workforce with children younger than 6. That segment represented 10% of all workers before the pandemic, but has been responsible for almost a quarter of the job loss related to COVID-19, the study found.

“This is basically where economists are seeing some of the lingering impacts,” Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economist who studies the local economy, said in an email to The Press Democrat. “Single moms with kids, especially that had jobs in hotels, restaurants and other personal services are likely to see more ‘scarring’ than other groups.”

The local economy has changed significantly since COVID-19. Sonoma County’s unemployment rate was at 5.6% in July, which is still above the pre-pandemic jobless level around 3% but down from 10% in July 2020.

The local labor market has approximately 14,000 fewer people working on a seasonally adjusted basis since 18 months ago, Eyler noted, with the leisure and hospitality sector down about 11%.

The civilian workforce was 235,600 in July.

“That has large ripple effect on other industries,” Eyler said of the decrease of retail and hospitality jobs. Those businesses rely on other sectors from accounting to trucking.

The ramifications are evident via social media posts and emails from local businesses. Screamin' Mimi's Ice Cream in Sebastopol and Acre Coffee have each alerted customers to shortened hours of operation because they cannot hire sufficient staff.

Animal Hospital of Sebastopol sent an email to customers last month informing them of an increase in fees to raise the wages of support staff so they could “follow their passion and work in the veterinary industry, rather than leaving it to take higher paying positions in other industries.”

But even those who are paid more than a living wage with good benefits have taken steps to move on. That was the case for Taylor Davison, who worked as a registration clerk in the emergency room at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

In the end, the stress of the job was too much for her, Davison said. She noted in the last two-week period before she left the job she had worked 117 hours.

“I was completely and totally burned out. I had emotionally checked out of the building and I was physically there just doing a job,” she said.

She became active in her local union of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, fighting for enhanced safety measures and increased staffing. That activism led her on the path to her new job as a benefits coordinator for Teamsters Local 665.

Davison said she “immediately felt 100 pounds lighter” when giving her notice after 15 years at the hospital. “When you are living in a constant state of stress like that and you are constantly trying to just survive the day; that is not a healthy way to live your life,” she said.

Another aspect of the pandemic has been increased interest in unions to help give workers more of a say at their workplace. For example, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 5 this year has had organizing victories at CannaCraft and Sonoma Lab Works, two cannabis businesses in Santa Rosa.

And the growth is occurring outside the typical sectors of union organizing. Teamsters Local 665 in June successfully organized almost 480 AAA insurance sales agents across Northern California to bargain for their first contract, including some who work in Sonoma County.

Those workers wanted to address pay differentials based on their tenure at the job as well as a formal process for grievances, said Tom Woods, business agent for the local.

Woods noted that while the AAA agents make good money as part of the financial services sector, they wanted more. More than 100 workers attended Zoom meetings throughout the year as part of the drive, even though they were spread out hundreds of miles apart.

“I feel good we are going to get a contract. The workers aren’t asking for much more money,” Woods said. “They are asking for basic, simple rights.”

He sees more such efforts in the future.

“People are looking around especially during COVID and realizing their working conditions are kind of arbitrary,” Woods said. “I think COVID can be a big driver of white-collar unionization.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette