North Coast Builders Exchange appoints new board president, directors

Larry Richmond has been elected 2023-2024 president of the North Coast Builders Exchange board of directors, effective July 1.

Richmond is the owner of Santa Rosa-based Mill Creek Safety, a provider of CPR and first-aid safety training in business for more than 30 years, according to the builder trade group. He also is an OSHA outreach instructor and an adult education instructor for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The North Coast Builders Exchange is a construction industry association with over 900 members in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties.

A member since 2017, Richmond has served on the organization’s board of directors for the past five years and is on the finance and budget committee and workforce development committee.

“As we implement our new strategic plan, it is especially important that our board membership reflects the communities and businesses we serve,” Richmond said in the announcement Wednesday. “It’s an honor to be elected president and serve on a board with such outstanding colleagues as we focus on improving advocacy, workforce development, and member services within the four counties we serve.”

Richmond’s career also includes 23 years as owner and safety manager for Richmond Construction, and work as a credentialed instructor for Career Technical Education in Construction Technology.

The Builders Exchange also elected five new board members: Amanda Devereux of Gregg Simpson Trucking, Nicole Humber of Bravo Restoration & Construction, Dustin Kiefer of Kiefer Electric, Candice Rania of Leff Design Build and Jill Ziedrich Gaylor of Healdsburg Lumber Company.