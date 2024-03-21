North Coast tourism tags in on Visit California marketing shift to playfulness

Visit California wants travelers around the world to see for themselves that the Golden State is a fun and playful place to come for a visit.

To that end, the state’s tourism marketing agency has shifted from its decadelong Dream Big framework that welcomed everyone to find their own dream, to the Ultimate Playground, which touts California as a premier destination for play.

On March 4, Visit California launched a “Let’s Play” global brand campaign with a 30-second television commercial that shows people having fun in the state’s “ultimate playground.” The three-month, $32.8 million campaign is airing across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Australia and China, according to the announcement, also released March 4.

“Vacation can be an excellent time to rekindle joy, rediscover how to play and then take that playful spirit home as a souvenir,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, said in the news release.

There is also a serious bent to the new strategy.

In its announcement, Visit California cited a scientific study from The National Institute for Play that found “embracing play can have a tremendous positive impact on our physical, mental and social well-being,” and that play is equally vital to humans as sleep. The Carmel-based institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit corporation.

“The power of play is scientifically proven, and majorities of every generation aren’t satisfied with the amount of time they spend playing,” Beteta said. “It’s time for that to change.”

According to Visit California’s own research, more than 85% of consumers across six global markets said it is important to incorporate play into their lives; 43% said vacation is the only time they can let go and play.

As the umbrella marketing organization for the tourism agencies across the 770-mile-long state, Visit California is tasked with representing and touting the diversity of the Golden State’s attributes — and making it doable for the individual bureaus to market their own destination.

It is a purview that is complex and requires in-depth research, said Sonoma County Tourism President and CEO Claudia Vecchio, adding Visit California’s new ultimate playground branding aligns with her agency’s efforts.

“We talk about just coming to a place where you can really disconnect and recharge, and enjoy the wonderful food and wine and beautiful surroundings,” Vecchio said. “And that really does complement this state of play; you can play here and you can discover how much fun you can have at a destination.”

The branding behind Visit California’s former “dream big” campaign was broad, but also specific and aspirational because every dream was individual and welcome, said Tim Zahner, executive director of Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau.

But it was time for a rebrand, he said.

“Novelty helps consumers take notice, so every (so often), you kind of switch it up a little bit but still retain the core of who you are,” Zahner said. “It allows every smaller destination to kind of play with it and find their niche within that message.”

Visit Napa Valley President and CEO Linsey Gallagher said Visit California’s pivot to the “ultimate playground” was a well-thought-out strategy.

“In my opinion, this evolution is very grounded in the insights we have a good understanding of coming out of the pandemic,” Gallagher said, “which is that really the ultimate luxury these days is time spent with family and friends, and making up for lost time based on what we all endured.

“I think all those things together layer very nicely into encouraging people to play and have fun and reward themselves,” she said. “And it also then is a great opportunity for us in Napa Valley to pull that through.”

Ramon Jimenez, executive director of Visit Mendocino County, said there is no need to make changes to his region’s messaging around Visit California’s new branding.

“Our emphasis on the wide array of outdoor activities, the encouragement of exploration and adventure, and our celebration of the natural beauty of Mendocino County resonate well with the idea of an ‘ultimate playground,’” he said.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.