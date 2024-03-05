Solano County’s NorthBay Health names new vice president, general counsel

Sukhwinder “Sue” Bajwa has been named vice president and general counsel for NorthBay Health.

Bajwa, who began her new post Feb. 19, joined NorthBay one year ago as an attorney for legal and risk management, according to the announcement from the Solano County health care system.

In addition to providing legal counsel and advice to NorthBay Health, Bajwa has been responsible for overseeing the professional and general liability litigation, managing the risk-financing programs for the system and meeting other legal objectives to minimize risk, NorthBay stated in its news release.

“Sue is already a trusted and respected voice at NorthBay Health, coming from the legal and risk management side of the operation.” Behl stated. “We welcome her insight and partnership as we grow and elevate NorthBay to new heights in the years to come.”

For more than 20 years, Bajwa was in private practice and a partner in a civil litigation firm in the East Bay, where her practice was focused on professional liability defense representing physicians, hospitals and other health care institutions throughout Northern California, the release stated.

Bajwa earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of the Pacific, and her Juris Doctorate from McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.

“It is truly an honor to join the leadership team for an organization whose work is so professionally meaningful,” Bajwa said about her appointment in NorthBay’s announcement.