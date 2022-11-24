NorthBay Health reaches contract agreement with Medi-Cal administrator

After more than a year of talks, NorthBay Health and Partnership HealthPlan California have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, the Solano County health care system announced Tuesday.

NorthBay had been operating under the same contract with Medi-Cal plan administrator Partnership since 2016. Talks began 18 months ago to renegotiate and secure a new contract. After those “informal efforts,” the health care system said it would terminate the relationship on Nov. 30 if a better deal could not be reached.

Details about the new contract and about the dispute weren’t immediately available. The Daily Republic in Solano County reported the two parties differed over reimbursement rates the health care provider would receive from Partnership.

Partnership is a nonprofit community-based health care organization that contracts with the state to administer Medi-Cal benefits to approximately 660,000 Medi-Cal members, according to the organization. Based in Solano County, it provides services to 14 Northern California counties, including the six-county North Bay area.

NorthBay Health cares for 7,700 Partnership patients through its primary care services in Vacaville, Fairfield and Green Valley. Another 68,000 are assigned to NorthBay Health hospitals, in the event they need hospital services, the press release stated.

“It is important that we receive fair and equitable rates for the services we provide so that we can continue to take care of our community,” B. Konard Jones, president and CEO of NorthBay Health, stated in the release.

In an Oct. 27 press release about the possible contract termination with NorthBay, Partnership CEO Elizabeth Gibboney stated that “NorthBay was instrumental in the organization of Partnership in 1994 and has been a valuable partner in caring for our members, and we hope to maintain that relationship.”

Jones said it was unfortunate that both parties caused what turned out to be unnecessary distress for their patients, but that such notification is required by the state.

“We are thankful that both sides worked hard to resolve the situation before the holidays,” Jones stated.

In its release, NorthBay said it reported in July that it was “facing financial difficulty in the wake of the global pandemic, rising labor costs and a troubled economy.” Further, NorthBay said it started working on a $100 million budget recovery plan, which included workforce reductions and a reduction in services.

“Reaching a favorable contract with Partnership was one of our key initiatives to regain our financial stability,” explained Jones. “We still have work to do, but we’re significantly closer with this achievement.”