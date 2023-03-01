NorthBay Health to close Health at Home service

As of Tuesday, NorthBay Health will be transitioning new Health at Home patients to other local home health agencies.

NorthBay Health's Health at Home service will officially close on April 4.

Current Health at Home patients will be cared for by NorthBay Health's team through the April 4 closing date. If current patients do not complete their care before the closing date, NorthBay will transition their care to a local home health agency as well.

NorthBay Health cites “significant financial losses” as the reason for ceasing the program.

“Due to NorthBay’s current financial situation, the decision was made to focus on the critical services we provide to the community and rely on preferred home health partners to provide care for our patients,” the organization said on its website. “This decision is a matter of financial stewardship and we are confident in the quality of care being offered by our preferred partners.”

This decision affects nearly 30 full-time and part-time employees. According to NorthBay Health, 90% of those employees will be offered comparable jobs within the system.

The Care Management team at NorthBay Health will continue to ensure patients are provided with the aftercare they need upon release from the hospital.

According to NorthBay Health, no changes are being made to their Hospice & Bereavement or Palliative Care programs.

Information on the preferred local home health agency partners of NorthBay Health will be released in March.

—

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.