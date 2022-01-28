Northern California bankers reveal what businesses should watch for in 2022
With interest rates likely rising and the North Bay economy struggling to get its footing with pandemic uncertainty, the Business Journal asked significant lenders in the region to give readers some sense of where it is all going.
Answers were edited for clarity and brevity.
Digital banking, in which transactions are done on smart devices, continues to gain a toehold in the industry. What are the next steps you look for in the continuation of this trend?
Marie Askew: Digital banking is here to stay. Small businesses will continue to see banks and fintechs innovate in this space. Expect to see digital banking allowing a business owner to work on their business while systems are working together to offer simpler banking solutions.
Chris Call: Traditional branch banking may not go away entirely but will largely be replaced by technology that allows the vast majority of banking activities to be conducted at the consumer’s location of convenience. More banking services will be transitioned to automation and remote access to minimize the need for a network of brick and mortar branches. Bank branch closures will become more frequent.
Jared Cooley: Fintech will continue to progress and expand beyond traditional banking platforms. For our industry there is still a need to create a relationship. When we lend a client money, we first assess our risk, which includes a story, something that isn’t told easily with an app. The continuous changing environment does affect our clients in many ways, and we are constantly learning about these changes and how businesses are adapting to them and utilizing these tools in their business.
Tom Duryea: We see digital banking as a way to enhance, not replace, the personal and trusted relationships we have with our customers, while making sure they have a choice in how they interact with us. We will also stay on top of cybercrime by implementing additional protection technology and defenses to mitigate that threat.
Stephen Fleming: Digital banking advancements and adoption are increasing at a staggering rate. The past 18-24 months have created a need to access financial platforms remotely for a variety of reasons: remote workforces, labor shortages, changes in payment methods, etc.
Both businesses and consumers have either further embraced or surrendered to the need to automate both their procurement and payments processes.
From mobile or remote deposits to automating their payables and receivables, our clients are leveraging these tools to gain both efficiency and convenience. It seems the level of adoption builds upon itself: as customers begin to implement and gain confidence in digital platforms, they become far more likely to adopt larger, more complex applications as their needs expand.
Jason Foster: During the pandemic, Bank of America business clients adopted our digital and mobile platforms at record levels and we don’t see that trend going away.