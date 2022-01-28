Deployment of that cash is either in the form of deeper lending/investment activity or acquisition. The consolidation trend of the number of banks and branches in the North Bay will continue into the year.

What is the one thing that gives you comfort, and the one thing that keeps you up at night about 2022?

Marie Askew: Small business is the backbone of our country’s economy and will continue to be. The last two years have shown that a global pandemic has been devastating for some while others were able to weather the proverbial storm. As a bank dedicated to serving small business, we strive to find ways for entrepreneurs to invest in their success and pursue the American dream.

Chris Call: I worry about the divisiveness in our country and the government’s mismanagement of its stewardship. I am encouraged by the resiliency and ingenuity of people to work through hardship and prosper in the face of adversity. I am optimistic for a year of high notes in 2022.

Jared Cooley: There will continue to be beneficial advances in Fintech and banking in general, but it won’t all be without drawbacks. The ease of consumer banking will receive the most benefit but ensuring banking safety should be priority to ease, in my opinion.

Tom Duryea: Definitely what gives me comfort is how strong and resilient our team, customers and the Sonoma County community have been facing fires and now the pandemic. The deep sense of caring for one another is truly amazing and gratifying and in some ways unique to Sonoma County.

The impact the pandemic has had on our team, customers and the economic and social stability of our community keeps me up at night. It’s hard on everyone, but that being said, we are extremely grateful to have such a strong, resilient team, clients and Sonoma County community. Together, we will get through this.

Stephen Fleming: I take great comfort in the adaptability of our employees and their proven ability to perform at the highest level in the face of numerous challenges over the past 24 months.

A majority of our team has been working remotely, while our branch staff has been on the frontlines still serving our customers in-person.

As we all know, both environments have their unique challenges, but our team has responded with resilience, dedication and a level of adaptability that gives me great confidence and pride going forward.

With that said, retaining and hiring top talent is what keeps me awake at night. We have been able to organically grow our business 20%+ per year over the past seven years and as we expand our efforts across the western states, we need the highest caliber people in the industry, and they are in seemingly short supply.

Jason Foster: In the North Bay, we live in one of the most dynamic, innovative, and resilient economies in the nation, and possibly the world. This represents a tremendous opportunity for us to expand and grow with the needs of the consumers, investors and businesses we serve.

One of the best parts of my job is that every day is different, but what matters most is gaining understanding of what our clients need and working to deliver for them. I am comforted to know that as much change and challenge as we have all been through over the last two years, our purpose has not changed; we are here to help people accomplish their financial goals.

As for what keeps me up at night, I see equity and inclusion as key factors that must improve for our community to move forward together.

From an economic mobility standpoint, when it comes to issues like food insecurity, affordable housing, access to healthcare and living wage jobs, the growing disparity among those that have the opportunity to move forward in this economy concerns me.

I feel we all need to do more to open doors for more people to experience the promise our country and our region should afford. Recent events give me hope, but there is much work ahead. I am excited and optimist that in 2022 our team will collectively raise the bar across the North Bay for our clients, our employees and our community.

Celia King: The overall strong savings rate in households gives me comfort that as a community we may be somewhat prepared for a possible economic downturn as a result of the Pandemic.

The Great Resignation is a concern as small businesses continue to struggle, not only with changing guidelines surrounding the Pandemic, but also with continued staffing challenges as some industries do not have the increased patronage to compensate for higher wages.

Alison Martin: I find comfort in knowing that U.S. Bank is extremely well positioned to help our customers deal with the headwinds of 2022 from inflation to supply chain issues. What keeps me up at night is the uncertainty as to if and when we will be able to get back to a more normal lifestyle and what that will look like compared to pre-pandemic life.

Nikki Sloan: Economic growth is expected to continue through 2022, which should drive demand for loans and other banking services. I am comforted by Bank of Marin’s investments in market expansion and talent development so that we can best support the growth of our customers and communities.

What keeps me up at night is that if monetary policies aren’t put in place to slow inflation rates, economic growth could stall. This would negatively affect our customers and, in turn, the banking system.

Eric Stacey: I am confident of the economic recovery for the year to come. There is significant liquidity in the marketplace and a rising rate environment will steady business expansion. The hurdle that causes concern is the tight labor market. This will affect the bank’s business customers as they work to retain their employee base. This will cause higher wages (inflationary pressures) and limit expansion. The labor market, especially in the North Bay, will be the key challenge this coming year.