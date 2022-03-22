Northern California business voices of the pandemic: Daniel’s Chapel funeral home, Santa Rosa

Wes Daniels, who runs Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home & Crematory in Santa Rosa, showed how life goes on during a pandemic for those working on the frontlines.

For one, the funeral manager with his staff faced unique obstacles as a result of social distancing requirements in ensuring loved ones could make the most of grieving those they’ve lost.

Here’s his story in a question-and-answer format.

What has changed for your business?

As I look back at the pandemic, I have to preface my answers by saying that each funeral home really handled the situation differently, in a way uniquely to their own concerns. I know funeral homes that immediately locked their doors and (made) remote arrangements only. I know other firms that continued as normal ignoring all mandates. Most were somewhere in the middle. It has been very interesting to watch.

As to how it changed our personal business, I guess the quick answer is it made us adapt to the situation, and then continually adapt, as the pandemic and health requirements changed. We took a very cautious approach. If a family was comfortable coming in, we would meet in person, keeping all social distance guidelines in practice. If a family was not comfortable coming in to meet in person, then we had to meet remotely. This forced us to expand our technology to accommodate remote arrangements more effectively. We had to implement the streaming of funeral services for those that could not be here in person, and we had to move many services outside to accommodate proper spacing and health concerns. We have always tried to personalize services, but the pandemic really created a new paradigm for that.

In meeting with families, it is always difficult to when someone loses a loved one.

Death is never easy. Our funeral directors are accustomed to working with families in person and forming a relationship with each family that becomes personal. This aspect became difficult, as the ability to meet in person was taken away. We had to learn new ways to express value, create meaningful opportunities for families and still provide those vital services to fulfill their needs.

It was also heartbreaking for us, because in many cases, we were working with families who had not seen their loved one in months due to isolation in care facilities. We were planning many more private family visitations, so people could have that sense of closure that they were denied at the health care facility.

What was your worst fear?

My worst fear was what we saw on the news in New York City. Each night, there were stories of the number of COVID-19 deaths skyrocketing, and funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories not being able to serve families. That didn’t happen here to that extent. We did see an increase in the normal number of families that we serve on a monthly and yearly basis, as most funeral homes did, but it wasn’t like New York City. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office had contingency plans that were never utilized. It was fantastic that, as a county, we had plans in place, but our biggest fears never came true.

What did you do about it?

To expand on the above answer, we also worked closely with several other funeral homes. If the need arose and we were absolutely unable to serve a family due to being overwhelmed, we would refer a family to one of them, as they would with us. If need be, we would also provide cremation services to them as they would with us.

As you look back, what was the most prevailing, memorable aspect to the pandemic?

This is a great question, that immediately brings two thoughts to mind. The first is: “Are we out of it, because I feel like there is a ‘what’s next’?”

The second, and most important aspect is, I am just so proud of our profession in general, and my staff in particular. We worked tirelessly and at times endlessly to serve those in need at their most difficult times.

Many people don’t realize it, but while so many were isolating and quarantining from COVID-19, we were going to the hospital, people’s houses and care facilities to receive those who passed away. We were performing the embalming preparation and dressing, holding the services, caring for the families.

Many times, and quite often, we put ourselves in the middle of the pandemic to make sure others needs were met. Then we went home to our families. It was not easy, and to be honest, at times it was not fun. There were times I personally worked four to five weeks without a day off. Most of those days (amounted to) 12 to 16 hours a day.

But in the end, the most prevailing, memorable aspect of the pandemic to me personally is just how proud I am of what we do each and every day, particularly during times like these.