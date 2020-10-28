Northern California firms help with corporate diversity, inclusion: A conversation with Critical Diversity Solutions, Amistad Associates

The Business Journal has a series of articles on how business is changing its policies and top leadership to be more sensitive to the issues of gender and race.

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series focusing on local consultancies helping firms to improve their diversity, inclusion and social equity policies and practices.

The first part of the series appeared in the Oct. 19 print edition.

Aime "Breeze" Harper, Ph.D. (courtesy photo)

Critical Diversity Solutions

“Wholistic structural change is at the center of today’s discussions regarding bringing in people of color to a business environment where they can stay, rise and be productive,” said Aime “Breeze” Harper, Ph.D., co-founder of Critical Diversity Solutions, who along with Elise Aymer formed the Black-owned consulting practice in Berkeley in 2007 specializing in anti-racism, racial inclusion and racial-gender equity within an intersectional framework that encompasses aspects such as ability, age, sexual orientation, region.

She said a major company objective is to create equitable, productive environments that can also increase revenue in a place where employees feel more valued, supported and want to stay as a result of greater involvement as they work toward fulfilling the goals of the company and make an impact in the world.

“We offer gender-inclusion workshops with the understanding that race and other factors will inform gender equity,” Harper said.

Other services include webinars, on-site training and lectures with a focus on systems and history showing how these factors impact organizations and individuals “consciously and unconsciously.”

Workshops are conducted about how systematic racism impacts inclusion and equity; how gendered racism impacts workplace belonging; how to practice anti-racism for marketing products; recruiting and retaining talented and diverse employees, along with an introduction to gender, bullying and the workplace.

She said people today come from a wide range of backgrounds that have to be taken into consideration when attempting to enter the business world.

“It may be difficult for a woman in a wheelchair to be accepted, and a child who grew up in a community with food insecurity can have other issues. What about a person with a felony record who is trying to get a job?” Harper asked. “One in every six Blacks has a police record, but a given individual may have skills and experience a firm needs and is committed to getting his or her life back on track.”

Harper said businesses are now feeling the consequences of those with social grievances, and asks a rhetorical question, “Can an indigenous person work effectively when assigned to a marketing group where everyone is white?”

“Our approach begins with a one-hour phone assessment where most of the time is devoted to listening to prospective clients describe their concerns about not being able to articulate what inclusion and equity means or how to implement effective programs to enhance these factors,” said Harper.

“We then conduct a Racial Equity Audit to review policies, practices and procedures, as well as conduct a survey and interviews among the business’ clientele,” she said. “Data is collected to assess a company’s equity inclusion and a study is made of its website, pamphlets and other materials to see if the language used is inclusive. No company is 100% bias free when it comes to its communications. Structural change does not involve just one thing that can be checked off.”

Harper mentioned two things that can limit a firm’s ability to engage in this process.

“When it comes to funding, understanding what the return on investment can be is often the critical factor,” she said. “Some executives fear that knowing what they need to do and its cost could upset shareholders or a board of directors, but those making a decision to move forward have often reaped rewards by shaking things up.”

For example, she said, Nike supported Colin Kaepernick who took a knee during a football game to take a stand on social justice. The company produced spots featuring Kaepernick and the statement: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Nike claimed it received $163 million in earned media, a $6 billion brand value increase and a 31% boost in sales as a result of this social messaging project, according to Fast Company.

Critical Diversity Solutions clients include Stanford University and other institutions of higher learning, Chairman Mom, The Humane Society, Pet Smart Charities, The Albany (CA) Unified School District, Lewis & Clark Law School, A Well-Fed World, and Compassion Arts.

“Our work is challenging at times because it involves the transformation of self and society as we all move toward a more just way of doing things and learn how to relate effectively with each other in a joint quest for a truly just society,” Harper said.