Northern California firms help with corporate diversity, inclusion: A conversation with Inclusion-Inc., The Personnel Perspective

The Business Journal has a series of articles on how business is changing its policies and top leadership to be more sensitive to the issues of gender and race.

Editor’s Note: Social justice has risen to the forefront of the American consciousness in recent months, and Gary Quackenbush, special correspondent with the Business Journal, interviewed the leaders of four consulting firms specializing in advising companies and organizations seeking to develop change strategies addressing issues of inclusion and diversity in the workplace. This is the first of a two-part series. Part two will appear in the following issue.

George Floyd, an African American man, lay face down on a Minneapolis street with a police officer kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

As protesters hit the streets after that and other instances calling for more diversity, social equity and inclusion, those calls didn’t leave out the workplace. Hundreds of companies have also sought counsel from firms specializing in helping firms on those topics.

Inclusion-Inc.

“There is still much work to do to bring inclusion to America’s workplaces,” said Shirley Engelmeier, CEO and founder of Inclusion-Inc., based in Minneapolis with offices in Berkeley. “Negative financial impact is associated with the exclusion of individuals from active participation and involvement on the job and can affect recruitment, advancement and retention as well as productivity and innovation.”

“Today’s workplace often includes four generations of workers representing multiple ethnic and cultural groups,” she said. “There is a senior staff with years of experience, mid-level managers, Millennials and new hires who want to be included, valued and heard. Each generation has characteristics and values that should be explored.

“Learning about communications models that help bridge the divide between diverse work environments can help organizations work effectively with different cultures that have varying work ethics, norms and business protocols.”

She said businesses which go for a top-to-bottom strategy of inclusion see better outcomes and achieve a competitive advantage.

“Like a funnel for ideas that is wide at the top, this process begins with critical buy-in among C-suite executives and then cascades down through an organization that makes inclusion, and accountability for supporting and maintaining it, a key priority,” Engelmeier said.

The firm opens its work with clients with a “Inclusive Leader 360 review” which she said can uncover unconscious biases, sometimes the root cause of a lack of inclusiveness.

“We then determine what voices are missing that can fuel business success. Inclusive behaviors can be observed in effective leaders who interface with a variety of different people every day, those who are open to variety of inputs and do not just turn to the same people for ideas or advice,” Engelmeier said. “The best talent doesn’t reside in just one group. One of our objectives is to enhance awareness of behaviors that lead to inclusive or exclusive environments.”

She and her team ask senior managers how open their culture is to different ways of doing things to getting results, and who’s voices are being heard — and which ones are left out. Another key objective is to determine in advance what constitutes success.

Engagements with clients begin with a series of “listening” sessions moderated by Inclusion-Inc. consultants hearing feedback from employees, organization members and others.

Three listening sessions were initially used to assist the Sonoma County Alliance in understanding its current status and perceptions. This nonprofit organization retained Inclusion-Inc. to help it address issues resulting in membership losses after the former president’s website posting regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Consultants then conduct focus groups and interviews and compares 52 best practices derived from Inclusion-Inc.’s experiences with many Fortune 500 clients over its 25-year history. The result is summarized with recommendations compiled on an Inclusion Scorecard which then can be compared to a Global Inclusion Index that measures 12 inclusion behaviors found in a global environment

“Our clients must be ready to accept information derived from their own employees or members because diversity and inclusion are vital elements of a company’s mission, strategies and practices,” she said.

Inclusion-Inc.’s client list of dozens of firms and organizations includes Campbell’s, Prudential, 3M, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Hershey’s, Payless, Toyota, Robert Half International.

“Many C-suite executives have never experienced exclusion, so they don’t know what they don’t know,” Engelmeier said. “We track performance change and development over a three-month period as seen through a series of learning cohorts within the enterprise using metrics we bring to their attention through in-person dialogues and E-learning self-directed study. The next step is adapting and creating a customized strategic plan based on what each client is trying to accomplish — a plan top management has to embrace and own to achieve success.”