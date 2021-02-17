Because of the pandemic, what permanent changes has your health care operation made or is in the process of making?

We plan to always be prepared for the next health crisis that hits our community, whenever that may be. We’re making it a priority for our staff to be better prepared for the future. This includes stockpiled PPE, maintaining strong financial security, and working on increasing the testing of innovative healthcare platforms by our patients, staff and providers.

As I mentioned earlier, the switch to telehealth for us was transformational. We’ve found that virtual care visits not only increase care access, but it also offers incredible convenience. An individual no longer has to take time off work, get in their car, drive to their provider’s location, find parking, sit in a waiting room etc. To give you an example of telehealth’s popularity, we’re currently seeing a 60-40 ratio split between people using telehealth versus in-person physician visits. I think telehealth is going to continue to be a major way we engage with new and existing patients.

In what ways have the experiences of last year changed the way you approach your work?

This pandemic has really helped us to better prepare and respond to potential future health crises. It’s taught us to think and react quickly and efficiently, allowing all of us to focus on what we should be doing and what we do well. I’ve also learned how to be a better strategic partner with Marin County’s Health and Human Services. By working in lockstep, we’re able to quickly get our share of vaccines, better communicate with our community and get more needles into people’s arms.

Tell us about one person in your organization who inspired you in the past year and why it was so memorable.

The person who inspired me the most over the past year is our new CEO, Dr. David Klein. Unlike other hospital senior leaders, David spent 14 years as a general surgeon, so he has a grounded perspective as to what’s required to keep the staff inspired and happy. In addition to ensuring the hospital consistently maintains the highest quality and safety, he bases his decisions on keeping the patient at the center of everything we do. Dr. Klein came into the position in the midst of the pandemic, firmly took the reins and guided the hospital through a turbulent time, which I think is at least partly due to his being able to relate to people on both a patient and physician level.

Do you have growth plans for your organization this year, such as adding services or increasing staff?

In addition to opening our first urgent care clinic, our growth plan includes expanding our relationship with UCSF, which was formed in 2018 with the goal of improving patient care and strengthen physician practices for the Marin County. As nonprofit entities, both MarinHealth and UCSF Health share a core value and mission of offering high-quality care for the entire Marin community. We plan to leverage this partnership much more in 2021 to increase our physician recruitment and provide our community with more access to care.

Shannon Thomas

Chief Administrative and Nursing Officer

Sutter Health’s Novato Community Hospital

What memories stand out most as you recall the impact of the coronavirus on your institution?

The teamwork and flexibility this team demonstrated during the early stages of COVID continues to be my fondest memory. Information was coming so fast and changes occurring so frequently, the team could have easily gotten overwhelmed. Instead, they embraced the situation with empathy, compassion and patience. Those same characteristics have carried us throughout the pandemic.

Describe two things you see as the pandemic’s lasting impact on health care, and why.

The pandemic forced many health care organizations to deliver care in a different way. We have seen Emergency Department (ED) volumes drop significantly. At the same time, we have seen virtual visits with physicians increase substantially. I think we will continue to see a demand from patients to have virtual visit options with their physicians.

I’ve had to slow down and take each day hour by hour. There was so much to learn, so much information coming all at once, and constantly changing. My two most important roles during the pandemic were disseminating important information in a timely manner and rounding to ensure that information was understood by those receiving it. There was fear involved, but I found by getting out and rounding with my teams and answering their questions the fear subsided and was replaced with confidence and determination that we were all in this together and we would overcome it together.