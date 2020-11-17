Northern California health leaders tackle coronavirus surge, vaccines at Nov. 19 conference

With the nation and the area focused on health, and specifically the coronavirus, the Business Journal on Thursday will bring North Bay health care executives together for a virtual conference.

The 21 annual Health Care Conference will take place 10–11:30 a.m. The event is free to the public.

“With two effective COVID-19 vaccines emerging and the recent increases in cases, this will be a very timely discussion with our region’s health care professionals,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “These are leaders who are on the ground and have up-to-the-minute information and insight.”

The panel for the Thursday conference includes Tyler Hedden, interim CEO and chief operations officer of St. Joseph Health, along with David G. Klein, M.D., MBA, who is CEO of MarinHealth and Marin Healthcare District.

Joining the discussion will be Dan Peterson, CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital; Susan Rosa, CEO of Northern California Behavioral Health System; and Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and Marin-Sonoma area manager for Kaiser Permanente.

Register: nbbj.news/health20

This Business Journal Virtual Event is underwritten by Sutter Health with Kaiser Permanente as a major sponsor.