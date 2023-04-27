Northern California steakhouse chain Cattlemens relocates HQ in Sonoma County

The corporate office for the Cattlemens chain of steakhouses, which has eight locations in Sonoma, Solano and other Northern California counties, has relocated to Rohnert Park.

The company in March leased 5,346 square feet at 101 Golf Course Drive, Suite A203, relocating this month from 250 Dutton Ave. in Santa Rosa, according to Gil Saydah, a Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. partner who represented the restaurateur in the transaction.

When asked about what prompted the office move, a Cattlemens spokesperson only acknowledged that it happened.

Sonoma County Meat Co. had purchased the 30,000-square-foot 250 Dutton building from Cattlemens in February 2022, and the restaurateur occupied just a few thousand square feet of it at the time. After partly expanding operations into a portion of the facility, the meat processor, wholesaler and retailer plans to eventually expand operations there.

“With Cattlemens’ exit, Sonoma County Meat Co. has already and will continue expanding our operations into 250 Dutton Ave. to build on our sustainable development goals in our neighborhood and support local ranchers around the Bay Area,” co-owner Jenine Rinn wrote in an email.

The new headquarters comes at a time of transition for the 55-year-old restaurant business. Across Highway 101 from the new office is the chain’s latest restaurant, located in a remodeled former Outback Steakhouse at 4619 Redwood Drive. The new spot opened in January after the chain’s larger 54-year-old restaurant closed at year-end in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village shopping center.

It’s not yet clear what will happen with its 53-year-old Petaluma restaurant at 5012 Petaluma Blvd. N. if a pending sale of the property closes, now set for mid-May. The prospective buyer, Los Angeles-based developer Dynamic Real Estate Partners, has submitted plans to the city to replace the 9,000-square-foot Cattlemens restaurant with an eatery space half that size.

Cattlemens had put in its own offer to buy the Petaluma property.

The chain was started by rancher Pete Gillham Sr. in 1968. The first restaurant opened that year in Redondo Beach (since closed), followed by the Santa Rosa and Petaluma locations in 1970 and Dixon in northern Solano County in 1974. Other California sites, including Roseville, Selma, Rancho Cordova, Livermore and Redding, opened over the next 15 years.

The company employs about 500.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.