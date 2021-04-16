Northern California’s Shannon Family of Wines adds 2 regional sales managers

Steve Thomas and Gary Bodine have been appointed regional sales managers at Shannon Family of Wines in Lake County.

Thomas is the new West region sales manager, and Gary Bodine is the new South region sales manager, the winery announced.

Thomas has 25 years of experience in the wine and alcohol beverage industry including off-premise national account manager for Boisset Collection. Thomas also held positions at William Foley Enterprises, Vintage Point Sales and Marketing, American Wine & Spirits, and Beringer Blass Wine Estates.

Bodine has over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, most recently with Rutherford Wine Company. He has also held positions at Excelsior Wine Company, Banfi Vintners, Coca-Cola, and Constellation Brands. Bodine was a food marketing major at St. Joseph’s University where he earned a bachelor of science degree. Bodine is WSET II Certified.

The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes the brands Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.