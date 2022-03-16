Nurses hold informational picket at Sutter Health facilities in Santa Rosa, elsewhere

Approximately 75 Sutter Health nurses and supporters held an informational picket Tuesday outside Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

The registered nurses were protesting what they say is Sutter’s refusal to address proposals about workplace violence, staffing and pandemic readiness.

Nurses in Santa Rosa held an informational picket to coincide with pickets by other registered nurses at a total of 15 of the health network’s locations across northern California.

Locations include Vallejo, Santa Rosa, Crescent City, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Castro Valley, Antioch, Auburn, Roseville, Tracy, Lakeport, Burlingame, Novato and Sacramento.

Sutter Health RNs have been in contract negotiations since June 2021.