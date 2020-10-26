Office subleases rise in Napa as large e-tailers snap up warehouses

While local real estate experts say industrial space that dominates commercial square footage in Napa Valley has not been particularly hard hit by the pandemic economic disruption, retail and office real estate has been hit in ways not seen even in the Great Recession.

Napa County in early September moved into the second of California’s four tiers of reopening, allowing inside dining to resume a second time in the past seven months, this time at 25% capacity, and malls were given the OK to allow shoppers back at half occupancy. But offices for businesses not deemed essential will have to wait until tier three before they can go back.

“It’s definitely a tenant-driven market for office and retail,” said Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley’s Michael Moffett, who has been working the market for 34 years. While there haven’t been enough deals in the market to show a clear trend, he’s suspecting rents will soften like they did in 2008–2010, when they dipped 20%–30%.

At that time, Napa Valley mostly missed the surge in subleasing seen in neighboring counties, as tenants sought over firms to occupy space they were giving up because of business failures, consolidations or downsizing.

One reason for that was the housing-led economic crisis hit mortgage and title businesses hard, and those made up the majority of Napa’s sizable darkened offices. But those firms were under leases about to expire or could be exited via buyouts, so the space didn’t come back on the market to compete with offices being marketed by the owners.

But in this pandemic, subleasing is starting to swell, Moffett said. He and associate Cathy D’Angelo Holmes have completed two office subleases and had set to do a third before it fell through this month. The transaction rents had discounts of 20%–40% off the contract rate for the original tenant.

“We have more sublease listings now than in 2008–2010,” Moffett said.

At issue for Napa Valley office space is a trend seen in other North Bay markets and particularly in large urban centers such as San Francisco. Tenants forced to have their employees work remotely are rethinking how much physical office space they really need, Moffett said.

Office property owners in turn are having to get aggressive in what they offer existing tenants to keep them of replacement tenants that also may not be looking for a lot of space.

“I know of one example that a substantial tenant will walk from the lease,” Moffett said. “The business model changed, and they’ve gone virtual and they’re getting rid of their furniture. And the landlord likely will go after them.”

Incentives to keep or attract tenants include greater allowances tenant-improvement costs per square foot and abating or deferring rent during the lease term. Because the pandemic has extended scheduling for design and construction teams for the improvements by 30–60 days, property owners are offering to shift the date when new tenants start paying rent to further in the project time frame or closer to the move-in point.

Some of that significant deal-making has happened downtown at the First Street Napa redevelopment of a former shopping center, Moffett observed.

The owners in the past few years planned for the redevelopment to help retailers thrive amid a years-long contraction already underway in the industry overall. Toward that goal, in recent months the ownership has landed new tenants from existing Napa businesses, startups and relocations. And next door, plans are in the works to relocate the Kohl’s department store to make way for more lodging and housing.

“That’s a pretty important piece for downtown Napa,” Moffett said.

While real estate investors and deal-makers in Napa Valley wait to see what businesses’ long-term plans for their offices turn out to be in the next year amid the expectation of a COVID-19 vaccine, one hopeful sign for the future of the market is a surge during the pandemic in local home sales to transplants from urban areas.

“Some have commitments from their employers that they will be working remotely for the foreseeable future,” Moffett said. “Some of these buyers are in senior management or are business owners, and we might eventually have space requirements shift from San Francisco to Napa. In the last 15-20 years, I have not seen much (office space) absorption from relocations from different counties. We’ve seen companies that are doing well open a satellite office, but it’s not like a marketing company that decides to relocate from San Francisco to Napa.”

In the business parks at the south end of Napa Valley, large industrial projects continue to come out of the ground — and find tenants. The newly completed 702,000-square-foot warehouse at Napa Logistics Park in American Canyon was roughly half-leased to locally based Biagi Bros. Transportation and Warehousing, and deals are pending on the balance.

Meanwhile next door, Amazon in late June secured approval from the American Canyon Planning Commission for a 201,950-square-foot “last mile” delivery station at 300 Boone Road. That building was originally designed to have 1 million square feet on 58 acres of the 171-acre business park. Construction is set to begin this summer and be complete in late summer 2021.

The e-commerce giant already has such a station in Vacaville and is planning to open one south of the city of Sonoma. A much larger facility for the company is said to be in the works for the North Bay.

An undisclosed wine storage company leased 40,000 square feet of the 500 Devlin Road building, the first in The Pigman Companies’ Napa Commerce Center project, according to Chris Neeb of JLL. Bounty Hunter already leased 22,500 square feet of the nearly 82,000-square-foot building.

A 152,000-square-foot warehouse at 504 Devlin in the project is under construction and is set to be completed by the end of summer.

One thing that brokers of the larger wine-related industrial space south valley are watching is whether some of the early inquiries from wineries damaged in the Glass Fire last month materialize into production or storage deals.

“Those wineries may be looking to store product or repack product, and some may need wine production space,” Neeb said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.