OLE Health gets north Napa campus as a donation from winery trade group

OLE Health is now the owner of its north Napa campus, the first permanent location for the 50-year-old community health network when the facility was built two decades ago.

The 25,000-square-foot Napa Valley Vintners Health Center at 1141 Pear Tree Lane has been donated free of debt to OLE Health, it was announced Thursday. The value of the gift is $17 million, the single-largest gift Napa Valley Vintners has given to any nonprofit.

The winery trade group originally built the health center in 2001-2002 for over $8 million. Original occupants were Community Health Clinic Ole (now OLE Health), Sister Ann Community Dental Clinic, Napa Emergency Women's Services (now NEWS) and Healthy Moms and Babies. NEWS continues to occupy the building along with OLE Health, and the other two merged into the latter.

“Our founders long ago recognized that people are our most important asset. Our focus on giving the last forty years has been to help create infrastructure and systems to support current and future generations in Napa Valley. We’re proud to gift this facility to OLE Health to help ensure its continued success,” said Linda Reiff, CEO and president of Napa Valley Vintners, in the news release.

Started in 1972 by farmworker and vintner groups to provide health care to low-income people without insurance, OLE Health has since expanded to currently serve 40,000 patients annually from campuses in south and north Napa, and clinics in St. Helena, Calistoga, and east and west Fairfield.

On Tuesday, OLE Health and CommuniCare Health, a federal qualified health center that serves about 30,000 in Yolo County, announced a merger deal. Pending regulatory approval, the deal is set for completion at the beginning of next year.

“The Napa Valley Vintners have been instrumental in giving us two permanent homes here in Napa, providing a stable future for the organization and the patients we serve each day,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO of OLE Healthy. “Knowing we can count on the vintner community’s continued support for the services we provide means so much to the vulnerable members of the community who rely on us.”

Over the last 40 years, Napa Valley Vintners has given more than $225 million to local nonprofits in health care and in children’s welfare and education. That includes more than $60 million altogether to OLE Health. In that was $6 million to kickstart fundraising for the $32 million OLE Health south Napa campus, opened in 2019.

In 1998, the idea to provide an affordable home to OLE Health was brought forward by John Shafer. His idea was a catalyst for the winery trade group to build the north Napa health center.

Shafer worked on that project with other local civic leaders — Richard Walton, Peter McCrea, Rick Jones, Bernard Portet, Davie Piña, Oscar Renteria, Lynn Hill and Scott Hill. Sue Parry worked with Shafer on the endeavor and has served as administrator for the building since its opening.