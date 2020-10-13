Olema House Point Reyes named best hotel in US in Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

The Olema House Point Reyes hotel in Marin County was named the best hotel in the nation by Condé Nast Traveler readers for its views and top-notch dining services.

The hotel is one of 10 recognized by Condé Nast in its 33rd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, the list ranging from an affordable Los Angeles hostel to a luxury beachfront property in Miami. Olema House surpassed them all for, and was especially noted for, its spectacular dining.

“If you eat at the hotel (and you should), the local, seasonal menu at Due West pulls from the bounty of nearby ranches, farms, and the bay,” editors of Condé Nast wrote in the announcement of their annual list.

Formerly called The Lodge at Point Reyes, Olema House has 24 rooms, including two cottages, on four acres of land. Each of the rooms is decorated in a modern Americana style, according to Olema’s website. (Bonus: Each room has heated floors, perfect for chilly mornings.)

The private grounds include gardens with cozy chairs beside Olema Creek. Views of Inverness Ridge and Mount Wittenberg are also noteworthy, according to Condé Nast.

The Due West restaurant at the hotel features indoor and outdoor dining, seasonal and fresh meals and, of course, a lengthy wine list.

For more information on Olema House, visit its website here.