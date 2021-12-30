Omicron spikes, mask rules tighten in North Bay and Bay Area

As COVID-19 cases surge, most North Bay Counties joined San Francisco and other Bay Area communities in expanding mask requirements starting Thursday to all gyms, offices and other indoor settings that previously had been exempt.

On Wednesday, Sonoma and Marin counties announced revocation of the mask exemptions allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in some indoor public settings, including spaces like gyms, offices and churches.

Their orders will take effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m., according to a county press release.

Napa County has been following the one-month state mask mandate that was set for Dec. 15, as passed down from the California Department of Public Health requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Solano County did not respond to requests for information.

In addition to requiring mask wearing indoors, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase is also encouraging people wear a surgical mask or the equivalent, as “cloth masks are just not as effective in stopping the spread of the virus” she stated.

In Marin County like the other jurisdictions, all people, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to require a mask indoors starting Thursday. "This includes gyms, fitness centers, office settings, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, college classes, and similar settings," the county stated Wednesday.

Since the first case of Omicron variant in Marin was identified Dec. 17, average daily COVID-19 case counts have tripled. Just Tuesday, the county stated, 338 new cases were reported, exceeding the prior highest daily case count by more than 100 cases.

“When we see numbers like this, it’s time to respond,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “The mask exemption for certain settings was a pre-Omicron policy. This variant behaves differently, and the risk of infection in a room full of vaccinated people who are unmasked is much higher now.”

Despite rising case counts, hospitalization rates for COVID-19 infections have remained stable across Marin. That is attributed to Marin County’s very high vaccination rate; 92.1% of Marin's population aged 5 and over has completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

San Francisco city officials announced Wednesday that starting on Thursday, masks will once again be required for settings with stable populations of fully vaccinated people, including gyms, religious gatherings and workspaces.

"We know that our focus in this Omicron surge must be on reducing hospitalizations and maintaining our capacity to care for San Franciscans, and these measures will help ensure this," said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. "We do not want to wait until it's too late to implement these measures to better protect our community."

In Contra Costa County, the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases has risen 149% over the last week and hospitalizations have grown by 31%.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County deputy health officer, said, "The omicron variant is very contagious, and we now know that anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can spread this variant to other people. "We anticipate the case rate and hospitalization numbers to increase over the coming weeks."

San Francisco's seven-day average case rate has surpassed the peak average during the summer's Delta surge and continues to grow.

"Cases are rising three times faster than during the summer Delta-fueled surge and further rapid increases are expected," city officials said in a written statement Wednesday. "While the hospitals currently still have ample capacity, the rate of hospitalizations has also started to increase but so far remains low compared to last winter."

San Francisco also will require expanded vaccination verification starting Feb. 1 for indoor events of 1,000 people are more. Patrons will have show they have been boosted, as well as vaccinated. Those between the ages of 5 and 11 must show vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and children 2-4 also will need a negative test result to enter.

The city's return to mask mandates for fitness centers and other 100% vaccinated settings will be enforced until Jan. 31.

San Francisco had the first detected case of omicron in the country, announcing its presence on Dec. 1 in a vaccinated person who had recently returned from a trip to South Africa.

Two weeks later, city officials said that at least 30 probable cases of Omicron had been detected. That number rapidly grew. Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20, the variant accounted for nearly four of every five coronavirus infections.

North Bay Business Journal and The Press Democrat contributed reporting to this story.