O’Neill Vintners & Distillers buys Rabble Wines in California’s Paso Robles appellation

O’Neill Vintners & Distillers on Monday announced the acquisition of Rabble Wines in the Central California appellation of Paso Robles.

The Marin County-based company said it was another of its investment in the burgeoning market for younger wine drinkers. Brand creator Rob Murray said in the announcement that he plans now to focus on his Tooth & Nail brand, marketed out of a distinctive castle-style tasting room in the region. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“I know Rabble will continue to provide authenticity and adventure under the leadership of visionary entrepreneur Jeff O’Neill. I am enormously proud of what we built with Rabble and am excited about turning my focus towards Tooth & Nail Wine Company, which promises to continue disrupting the stodgier aspects of the wine world,” Murray said.

Launched in 2010, Rabble Wines is inspired by the everyday farming challenges Murray encountered as a vineyard manager, grower and entrepreneur. Wines include a cabernet sauvignon (retail $25), zinfandel ($25), red blend ($16) rosé ($16).

The addition of the 50,000-case-a-year brand brings O’Neill production to 1.7 million cases annually, according to the company.

O’Neill will be making Rabble with Paso Robles fruit at its Paso Robles facility, Robert Hall Winery. Started in 2004, O’Neill makes wine and spirits for other producers as well as its own national brands includes Line 39, Robert Hall, Harken, Exitus, Day Owl Rose, Austerity and Charles Woodson’s Intercept.