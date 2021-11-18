OSHA suspends action on large-employer vaccine, testing mandate as courts hear challenges

Building political push back and unsettled court challenges have cast doubt on President Biden’s plans for a vaccine and testing mandate on businesses with more than 100 employees starting Jan. 4.

The latest delay came earlier this week from the federal agency charged with writing the regulations to implement the mandate that Biden called for in September.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration rolled out the emergency temporary standard on Nov. 5. But on Wednesday it announced on its website that it had “suspended activities” on those rules for businesses to follow for vaccination and testing.

“While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation,” it stated, noting a Nov. 12 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to stay implementation of the mandate.

White House officials have argued a mandate which applies to larger businesses across the nation would be a key tool in continuing to help check the COVID virus. In the North Bay, the Business Journal reported that local businesses and labor law experts are wrestling with how to put the COVID-19 vaccination and testing into action.

The challenges to the OSHA standard have been consolidated at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

And Republican-aligned states, some businesses and legal groups have challenged the idea of mandates on this scale in courts arguing it’s not within the federal government’s power to do so.

Republican senators on Wednesday joined the effort to block the mandate.

Meanwhile, the American Medical Association and more than 60 other health care associations on Thursday called on employers to voluntarily implement President Joe Biden's contested vaccine-or-testing mandate, saying businesses had no time to waste ahead of the busy holiday season.

"We — physicians, nurses and advanced practice clinicians, health experts, and health care professional societies — fully support the requirement that workers at companies with over 100 workers be vaccinated or tested," the organizations wrote in a joint statement. "From the first day of this pandemic, businesses have wanted to vanquish this virus. Now is their chance to step up and show they are serious.”

The Washington Post contributed to this story.