Survey: Over half of Marin County businesses surviving pandemic economy on savings, family loans, credit cards

Over half of Marin County businesses have dipped into personal savings, rang up credit card debt or turned to family for a loan to make ends meet, survey results have concluded.

That’s the revelation in a survey conducted in three weeks in February by Keep Marin Working (KMW), a collaboration of economic development organizations formed to help the Marin County business community navigate out of the COVID-19 crisis.

It was among results shared Wednesday by San Rafael Chamber of Commerce CEO Joanne Webster at the North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Marin virtual conference.

“These businesses are at a critical juncture, and they need help,” Webster said.

Like many communities, Marin County has been hard hit by the pandemic.

Over three-quarters of the businesses surveyed reported declines in revenue. Over a third reported “drastic” decreases.

And the problem could worsen, she said, like facing higher produce prices, if there’s a drought.

To help small businesses, KMW proposes a $2 million countywide program that would deliver grants to help maintain jobs in the region.

“The lifeblood of Marin’s economy is in sustaining small businesses. They cannot take on any more debt,” said the chief at a chamber whose membership hails in the county seat that once thrived as an emerging, bustling sub metropolis of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The group is also endorsing a “deeper dive” into reasons why many of these small businesses did not receive the additional assistance they needed. Seventy percent of these companies indicated they’ve been in business for over a decade.

Despite the future appearing volatile, a little less than half of the 1,200 companies surveyed have not lost their fighting spirit. They plan to “remain in business.”

Pouring her heart in business

One such example is Equator Coffee, a specialty roaster based in Marin County and run by Co-founder and Executive Chairwoman Helen Russell.

“All the pivoting that went on in the first six months made all are heads spin,” she told conference attendees.

Russell outlined the surging promise of a 26-year-old business on the path to growth, with 160 employees and multiple locations. Then, the coronavirus outbreak hit.

“The early months were very difficult — a lot of sleepless nights,” she said, noting her business was cut in half.

Amid closures, Russell said she focused on the retail, grocer and digital business divisions and switched to an emphasis on smaller bags — a trend among coffee companies during the pandemic.

“We had to close down to reassess where we were with COVID,” she said.

Fast-forward to today, she said she’s thankful to operate in a region where she can find support and resources and find “green chutes,” referring to evidence of growth.

Seeking windows of hope

To 34-year commercial real estate expert Haden Ongaro, signs of growth in the business community may open doors to an upward trend in an otherwise devastating situation over the past year.

“The last year has been the slowest year ever in office sales transactions,” Newmark Executive Managing Director Ongaro told attendees.

For starters, Ongaro shared that the first quarter of 2021 shows an 18.3% vacancy rate. Office sales transactions totaled $28 million in 2020, in contrast to $417 million in 2019. Businesses anchored by offices sat stalled in a perpetual stalemate.

Office market trends may demonstrate a leaning toward conversion of these commercial spaces to residential, especially since most economic watchers agree that adequate housing is in such short supply.

When offices managers do throw open their doors, employees may experience one of three models starting to pop up in the commercial real estate vernacular:

1. “Hub & Spoke” involves a small headquarters footprint with multiple satellite offices where employee clusters live.

2. “Decentralized” also dictates a small headquarters for essential employees, with a majority working from home or in a hybrid situation.

3. “Return to the office” represents the closest model to pre-pandemic life, with everyone returning to the office and perhaps a little time at home.

These return-to-work scenarios are expected to bring forth office environments with more of a “homey” feel, with corporate managers emphasizing healthy work environments designed to enhance productivity, Ongaro added.

Some of these enhancements may range from the use of natural daylight and filtration system upgrades to utilizing outdoor space and encouraging recreation work areas.

Ongaro recalled how the owners of Birkenstock in the Wood Hollow development insisted on the installation of a putting green.

Post pandemic life has obviously changed how we work and live — which have now become more interconnected.

The health of Marin’s economy

Few people see the connection between the health of the North Bay economy and the COVID-19 recovery of its citizens like Marin Health CEO David Klein.

Klein, who provided the health care organization’s snapshot view of his world in Marin County to attendees, mentioned how the pandemic has produced a few hiccups along the way.

He displayed a national survey that indicated how people were exercising less (21%); eating poorly (16.9%); drinking more alcohol; and smoking in excess (10.3%).

Although bad health choices don’t bode well for health- conscious Marin County — where running the Double Dipsea up and down Mt. Tamalpais is a rite of passage — Klein was encouraged that a hefty 69.9% of Americans insisted they would get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

About a third of respondents have been tested for COVID-19, another encouraging sign that citizens are putting up a good fight against the virus.

Still, Klein is concerned about his assessment of the pandemic’s “longest lasting” impact in the medical profession — mental health.

To date, Marin County reports 11,311 total cases of COVID-19, which includes 153 in the last two weeks, Klein shared. The data punctuates a race against time, with health care officials hoping that more than 100,000 people vaccinated will work to keep the data of 348 hospitalizations and 175 total deaths at bay.

But nothing worthwhile seems to come easy, whether the efforts revolve around a region’s health or economy. This includes the financial health of the area’s medical providers.

“It’s going to take a few years to climb out of the fiscal impact of this,” he said.

The North Bay Business Journal Impact Marin conference was underwritten by Ghilotti Construction, Marin Healthcare District and Bank of Marin.