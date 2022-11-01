Owner of Napa Valley’s Heitz Cellar buys winery in France’s Bordeaux

Owners of Napa Valley’s Heitz Cellar have acquired a French winery and vineyards, marking the wine group’s first acquisition in Europe.

Château Lascombes was started in the 17th century and passed through 10 generations of owners, according to Lawrence Wine Estates. The latest was Mutuelle d’Assurance du Corps de Santé Français, which owned the estate with 300 acres of vines for 11 years and will continue to be a minority partner, the announcement stated.

“We are honored to become the new stewards of such a historical estate. This Chateau has some of the greatest vineyards in Margaux and our family looks forward to caring for Chateau Lascombes for many generations to come,” said proprietor Gaylon Lawrence in the announcement.

This marks Lawrence Wine Estates’ first acquisition in Europe joining a portfolio which includes Burgess, Heitz Cellar, Ink Grade, and Stony Hill Vineyard. Lawrence and Managing Partner and Master Sommelier McCoy acquired Heitz Cellar in 2018.

Healdsburg-based International Wine Associates initiated this transaction for Lawrence Wine Estates and was its financial adviser.