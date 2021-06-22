Owner of Sonoma-based Out In The Vineyard wins North Bay Business Leadership Pride award

Gary Saperstein, owner of Out In The Vineyard, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

Number of company employees: 2

Professional background: Hospitality

Education: Bachelor of Arts in theatre

Tell us your story in your words: A Sonoma local for the past 26 years having moved from New York, I find the wine country as an amazingly beautiful part of our country; surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards, world class wineries and fabulous restaurants.

I have worked in the restaurant business for over 30 years, where hospitality has been my passion. From working at the world class Auberge Du Soleil in Napa to the renowned, “the girl & the fig” prior to co-founding Out In The Vineyard.

I have been very involved in the local tourism community having sat on the board of directors of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau and Sonoma County Tourism. Most recently I have joined the team at Face to Face, our Sonoma County HIV/AIDS Network as their Development Director. I want to see Sonoma continue to thrive as a community that welcomes everyone whether as a local or as a visitor.

Personally, what have you learned about yourself within the past year -- with its economic and social challenges -- and how will it change the way you live going forward?

This past year has taught me about resilience along with being grateful and thankful for where I am in life along with not taking anything for granted.

Did it give you a new perspective about your career or the business you are in? What was the biggest shift in that perception?

Going through the past year made me realize how much people want to engage and connect. It is part of the human condition. We lost that and so I had to figure out ways to keep my audience engaged.

Thankfully, technology played a huge part in that shift by bringing Gay Wine Weekend online and holding monthly Swirl In Place Wine Tastings. It kept up that connection. I realize that I can now continue to use that technology while also doing live events.

Of all the things you learned about yourself in the past year or so, which one surprises you the most and why?

My resiliency to forge ahead. To not let this pandemic stop me from bringing our community together however different that might look.

Also I only wanted to watch comedies. I’ve always loved a good drama but during this past year between the pandemic and politics all I wanted was to laugh! There was enough drama going on in the world.

What stereotype or bias involving the Pride movement which you most like to knock down and why?

I think the stereotype of Pride to many people is that it is just a reason to party and get drunk. It is so much more than that and it is up to us to get the message out that it is about equality for our LGBTQ+Community.

What was the best decision you made in the past year in your professional life in the past year, and what was the worst? Tell us why.

Best decision in this past year was to lead with a sense of heedfulness as we start to come out of the pandemic and do smaller gatherings this year in lieu of one large Gay Wine Weekend event! It’s a good way to start getting back to “normalcy.”

I don’t really feel that there was a bad decision made that lead to any negativity during this time.

What is the achievement are you most proud of when it comes to your professional life and why: I am extremely proud of having raised over $400,000 for Face to Face over the course of the past decade with my work. Knowing that the monies raised will help end HIV in our County while addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in the region.

And that I can use my voice through my work to help make a difference. Reason being that on both sides of my family I had gay relatives who had to fight their entire lives for equality. I know they would feel immense pride in the work I do.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities when it comes to the Pride movement?

I am most proud of creating something that had not existed in this region with Out In The Vineyard and how it has opened up Wine Country to the Wine Industry. In addition I love knowing that the region is considered gay-friendly and that the events have brought people here from all over the country and the world!

Words that best describe you: Gregarious, Positive, Friendly

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

The biggest obstacles I have faced are my own fears. Fear of not only failure but of success as well. I can’t say I have completely overcome these fears but I have learned to face them head on now. It is a work in progress….as life itself is.

Now tell us who influenced, mentored or inspired you in the area of the Pride movement, and tell us why: My cousin Phyllis Saperstein an out and proud lesbian in the 30’s until she passed away in early 2000. She fought everyday of her life for equality. I wish she had lived to see marriage equality become the law of the land and see my start Out In The Vineyard.

Current reading: Unfortunately I am not a reader. I find it hard to sit down and focus when reading

Most want to meet: Barack and Michelle Obama

Stress relievers: Cooking and most recently discovering Stand Up Paddle Boarding, which requires concentration and focus, and Television as a diversion from life!

Favorite activities outside work: Taking care of my garden, Snowshoeing, Supping and cooking

Those who care about you, what would they say are your best qualities: That my cup is always half full and how I bring people and community together