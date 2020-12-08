Paradise Ridge Winery closing Sonoma Valley tasting room

Paradise Ridge Winery will close its Kenwood tasting room at the end of the year, said Rene Byck, a co-owner of the family-owned winery in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa.

The second tasting room had been operating in the Sonoma Valley for 13 years and was a lifeline for Paradise Ridge when its winery and tasting room were destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire, Byck said.

The winery opened its rebuilt tasting room almost a year ago on its 155-acre Santa Rosa estate, which lessened the importance of keeping the Kenwood location.

