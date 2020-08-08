Community Philanthropy Awards: Redwood Credit Union

Paying it forward plays well for Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union

In 2019, RCU provided support to many local nonprofits and community groups, volunteering more than 9,900 hours and providing more than $3.5 million in donations, sponsorships, and fundraising. RCU staff and officials alone fundraised or donated over $305,000.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight?

1. We offered urgent food assistance to people directly impacted by power outages, evacuations, and/or loss of income during and after the Kincade Fire. Many of our employees volunteered to help. We partnered with Redwood Empire Food Bank, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, Community Action Napa Valley Food Bank, Hands Across the Valley, Food for Thought, ExtraFood in Marin, Project Open Hand Food Pantry in San Francisco, Plowshares in Mendocino, Corazón Healdsburg, TLC Child & Family Services, Good Farm Fund, Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op, Habitat for Humanity, Giving Marin, and Ceres Community Project.

2. Shredding documents helps people keep their privacy secure and prevents massive amounts of paper from filling our landfills. In 2019, more than 3,650 people in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, and Mendocino counties attended our shred events, safely disposing of 150,550 pounds of sensitive documents, and securely recycling nearly 19,000 pounds of e-waste. Our visitors also kindly donated 350 pounds of food and more than $10,000 for local nonprofits. One hundred and four employee volunteers put their efforts into more than 520 community hours.

3. We provide financial education to our communities on an ongoing basis. This includes the Bite of Reality program, a fun and interactive simulation where youth take on an adult persona, making purchasing decisions based on their assigned income and family.

While other financial institutions were closed for Columbus Day, on October 14, 2019, RCU’s entire workforce was deployed to 15 schools across three counties for one large “Day of Impact.” On this first-ever day of its kind in California, RCU helped to educate approximately 3,100 teens in a single morning.

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

We’re big supporters of the Human Race and each year, staff members come up with innovative ideas to raise funds in support of it. In 2019, RCU employees raised $52,293 to support 24 nonprofits, and had 117 race participants. The Human Race and Our United Way Employee Giving Campaign offers our employees a chance to support the nonprofits that are personally dear to them.

In 2019, the United Way Employee Giving Campaign set company records for dollars raised. We exceeded our goal of raising $110,000 and hit $123,490 instead! We had 85% employee participation.

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated your personal life or in the company’s culture?

The idea of helping others is baked into our company culture. RCU tends to hire people who already give back in their personal lives and who love the idea that they can do it through their work experience, too. Employees are given several opportunities every month to volunteer in the community and are very happy to do so. It feels good to work for a place that prioritizes the well-being of others.

Q9 What inspires you, your employees or both about the North Bay as it relates to the spirit of helping others?

We’re inspired by the fellowship and generosity of the North Bay community — as clearly evidenced by the way we rally together in challenging moments. At RCU, we gain strength from our Members and employees coming together in cooperation for the collective good. That’s what credit unions are all about: people helping people.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

Each year, RCU offers employees a chance to perform “random acts of kindness” in the community. We’re each given a sum of money and a couple of weeks to pay it forward.

Some of us buy lunch for someone or groceries for the person behind us in line, while others have delivered donuts to workers in neighborhoods hit by fire. I think we’ve all come to see that performing even little acts of kindness has a beautiful ripple effect. We’re proud to be part of that.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Helping people is our passion.

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Helping others become financially solvent is an amazing thing to experience. The stress of keeping a family afloat is what breaks some families. We see every day how our actions make a huge impact — one person at a time.

How this group helped your cause?

Napa Valley Education Foundation: Since the 2017 fires, Napa Valley students have needed an escalated level of care for their mental health and overall well-being. NVEF is proud to partner with RCU to support the health and development of Napa Valley’s youth. Thousands of students have been impacted through RCU’s generous support.