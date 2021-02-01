Marin County health care marketer names CEO; new winemaking chiefs at Foley, John Anthony; other North Bay professionals news

Ted Teele is the new CEO for Kaleidoscope, a Novato-based digital marketing company working with orthodontic, dental, and medical practices.

With an MBA from Harvard University, Teele has 25-plus years of experience running technology companies (including two like Kaleidoscope in different industries), the company stated. He initially became involved with the company as a consultant in the second quarter of 2020.

Kaleidoscope was founded in 2011 by Charis Santillie.

—

Jeff Kandarian

Jeff Kandarian has been promoted to executive vice president for winemaking at John Anthony Family of Wines. He joined the Napa Valley winery in 2014.

Kandarian’s career spans over 20 years in wine making regions such as Paso Robles, Oregon, and Napa Valley. He was director of winemaking at King Estate in Oregon.

In 2016, Kandarian hired Michael Abernathy as assistant winemaker, who apprenticed with Michael Mondavi Family Estates and Folio Fine Wine Partners prior to joining John Anthony Family of Wines. The company announced that Abernathy is promoted to winemaker.

John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, FARM Napa Valley, Serial, Weather, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros and Coombsville regions.

—

Sarah Quider (Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery photo)

Sarah Quider has been promoted to vice president of winemaking for Foley Family Wines. This following Foley’s acquisition of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, where Quider was executive winemaker at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery.

Quider began her winemaking career at Ferrari-Carano in 1995 as a harvest intern. After a four-year stint at Jordan Winery while completing a degree in Viticulture and Enology at the UC Davis, she returned to Ferrari-Carano in 2003 as assistant winemaker. During her tenure with Ferrari-Carano, she has assumed various winemaking roles, working with the brand’s white wines and pinot noir programs prior to taking the helm as executive winemaker in 2014.

—

Julianna Graham

Julianna Graham has joined American River Bank as senior vice president and market manager for Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

The bank stated that Graham has extensive banking experience, most recently in the North Bay and is a Pacific Coast Banking School faculty member. She has an MBA in finance from Golden Gate University, a Bachelor of Science degree from University of San Francisco in organizational behavior and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

—

Dan Oxley has been promoted to assistant vice president and business systems manager at Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank. Danielle Simón has been promoted to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/fraud analyst.