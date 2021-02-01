Subscribe

Marin County health care marketer names CEO; new winemaking chiefs at Foley, John Anthony; other North Bay professionals news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 1, 2021, 11:37AM
Ted Teele is the new CEO for Kaleidoscope, a Novato-based digital marketing company working with orthodontic, dental, and medical practices.

With an MBA from Harvard University, Teele has 25-plus years of experience running technology companies (including two like Kaleidoscope in different industries), the company stated. He initially became involved with the company as a consultant in the second quarter of 2020.

Kaleidoscope was founded in 2011 by Charis Santillie.

Jeff Kandarian has been promoted to executive vice president for winemaking at John Anthony Family of Wines. He joined the Napa Valley winery in 2014.

Kandarian’s career spans over 20 years in wine making regions such as Paso Robles, Oregon, and Napa Valley. He was director of winemaking at King Estate in Oregon.

In 2016, Kandarian hired Michael Abernathy as assistant winemaker, who apprenticed with Michael Mondavi Family Estates and Folio Fine Wine Partners prior to joining John Anthony Family of Wines. The company announced that Abernathy is promoted to winemaker.

John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, FARM Napa Valley, Serial, Weather, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros and Coombsville regions.

Sarah Quider has been promoted to vice president of winemaking for Foley Family Wines. This following Foley’s acquisition of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, where Quider was executive winemaker at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery.

Quider began her winemaking career at Ferrari-Carano in 1995 as a harvest intern. After a four-year stint at Jordan Winery while completing a degree in Viticulture and Enology at the UC Davis, she returned to Ferrari-Carano in 2003 as assistant winemaker. During her tenure with Ferrari-Carano, she has assumed various winemaking roles, working with the brand’s white wines and pinot noir programs prior to taking the helm as executive winemaker in 2014.

Julianna Graham has joined American River Bank as senior vice president and market manager for Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

The bank stated that Graham has extensive banking experience, most recently in the North Bay and is a Pacific Coast Banking School faculty member. She has an MBA in finance from Golden Gate University, a Bachelor of Science degree from University of San Francisco in organizational behavior and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Dan Oxley has been promoted to assistant vice president and business systems manager at Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank. Danielle Simón has been promoted to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/fraud analyst.

Oxley joined Summit State Bank in 2016 and has more than 10 years’ experience in financial services, the bank stated.

Simón joined Summit State Bank in 2018 and has over 15 years’ experience in the banking industry. She is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and is co-vice president for the Northbay Chapter of International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators.

Nicholas Peters, P.E., has been promoted at Summit Engineering to manager of the Electrical Division.

Peters received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from The University of Dayton in Ohio. He is a licensed as a professional engineer in California and is an allied member of the Redwood Empire chapter of American Institute of Architects.

Asfand Khan, M.D., has joined the Department of Psychiatry at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Kahn attended the International American University College of Medicine, and completed a general psychiatry residency training at Penn State University in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This was followed by a fellowship in Addiction Psychiatry at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Urmila Shende, M.D., has been named COVID-19 vaccine chief by the county of Sonoma to oversee its rollout of the inoculations.

Shende has been working with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services since March 2020, providing clinical expertise to the County’s COVID-19 response efforts, the county’s announcement stated.

In her new role, she will be responsible for implementing the vaccine distribution strategy, coordinating vaccine administration, and interfacing with health care leaders and other stakeholders as part of the countywide vaccine response.

Shende earned her medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, and has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University. She finished her pediatrics residency in 1997 at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles where she stayed on as a chief resident and staff attending for a year. Beginning in 1998, Shende started her private practice in Santa Rosa and, 10 years later, joined Kaiser Permanente providing general pediatrics and general patient care.

Michael Caravelli, M.D., has joined The Coon Joint Replacement Institute at Adventist Health St. Helena.

The board-certified orthopedic surgeon comes to St. Helena from The Center for Orthopedic & Neurological Care and Research in Bend, Oregon. He joins fellow orthopedic surgeons John Diana and Ryan Moore and a team of specialized advanced practice providers, nurses, therapists and navigators at the Coon Joint Replacement Institute.

Caravelli has over a decade of surgical experience including a residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, and a fellowship at the UC San Francisco. His expertise includes robotic-assisted total and partial knee replacement, direct anterior hip replacement and complex knee and revision surgery.

Kent T. Yamaguchi Jr., M.D., recently joined the Orthopedics Department at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

After attending the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Yamaguchi completed a residency in orthopaedic surgery at UCLA followed by a fellowship in Hand and Microvascular Surgery at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Tanis Crosby has been selected as executive director of the San Francisco–Marin Food Bank, which serves 55,000 households each week.

Crosby replaces Paul Ash, who the organization stated is retiring after 32 years. Ash will serve as an adviser and consultant to Tanis and the food bank as needed.

For about 20 years, Crosby was a leader in the YWCA movement, most recently CEO of the combined YWCA Silicon Valley and YWCA San Francisco & Marin organizations.

Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation has elected three new board members and a new officer slate for the 2021 year.

The newly elected directors will each serve a three-year term: Katie Greaves, director, Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board; Priscilla Jaworski-Quintanilla, community engagement advocate, Redwood Credit Union; and Elisabeth Wade, dean, School of Science and Technology, Sonoma State University. At their December board meeting, the slate of 2021 officers were also elected. Jeremy Olsan of Olsan Law will serve a second term as board chair. Cindy Gillespie, human resources director at Amy’s Kitchen will serve as vice president. Hamish Gray of Keysight Technologies was elected treasurer. Julianna Graham of American River Bank was elected secretary.

Prema Behan, general manager of Three Sticks Wines and Head High Wines, remains as president of the board of directors for a third and final year of the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, a nonprofit trade association representing more than 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in Sonoma Valley.

Tom Rouse of Landmark Vineyards will be serving as vice president; former Vice President Erich Bradley of Pangloss Cellars and Repris has been elected as secretary; and Steven Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards and Anne Moller-Racke of Blue Farm Wines and Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery have been appointed as co-treasurers.

Newly elected board directors include Tom Blackwood of Buena Vista Winery and Mia Stornetta of Atlas Vineyard Management, along with board appointed community members, Quinn Arntsen of Farella Braun + Martel, Justin Bain of MacArthur Place and Tim Zahner of Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. Former board Secretary Lauren Benward of Beltane Ranch and past President Kenneth Juhasz of Auteur Wines have both retired from the board after serving six years with Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance.

Ellen Blustein, executive director of the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors is grateful for her many years of service and commitment to JCC So Co. The board is now engaged in a search for her replacement.

Katie Hayne Simpson will serve as president of the Appellation St. Helena for the coming year while Seth Goldfarb will hold the post of secretary and Claire Hobday as chief financial officer.

Simpson, owner of Chase Cellars in St. Helena, has served on the Board for 1½ years. Goldfarb, is the general manager at Anomaly Vineyards in St. Helena. Board CFO Hobday is the CFO at C. Mondavi & Sons in St. Helena.

New to the board are Sylvia Taplin, Taplin Vineyards, and Julia Jinks, Raymond Vineyards.

The board consists of Myriah Mutrux, Hall Wines; George Watson, One Vineyard; Goldfarb, Anomaly Vineyards; Hobday, Charles Krug; Jack Pagendarm, Korte Ranch; Lesley Keffer Russell, Saint Helena Winery; Jinks, Raymond Vineyards; Dave Yewell, Yewell Family Vineyards; Torey Battuello, Battuello Vineyards; Eric Risch, Pellet Estate; Shannon Salvestrin, Salvestrin Winery; Taplin, Taplin Vineyards and Katie Simpson, Chase Cellars.

The St. Helena appellation is comprised of roughly 12,000 acres, of which approximately 6,800 are planted to grapes, more than any other AVA in the Napa Valley. More than 400 different vineyards are located within the appellation.

Sonoma State University’s Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs, Gerald Jones, J.D., has been named a recipient of the prestigious Wang Family Excellence Award for Outstanding Staff Performance. As part of his recognition, Jones will receive a $20,000 award.

Jones led strategies to increase recruitment, retention, and graduation of historically underrepresented students. He also oversees the Male Success Initiative, which aids in closing the achievement gap for male students who are Black, Indigenous and people of color.

