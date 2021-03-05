People

Mark Beaman has been named head winemaker at Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma.

In a 20 year career in the wine industry, Beaman has worked at Valley of the Moon Winery in Glen Ellen, MauiWine, Mendocino Wine Company, and Columbia Crest Winery in Walla Walla, the winery stated.

Chris McFerran

Chris McFerran has named senior vice president for sales at Fetzer Vineyards in Mendocino County.

He most recently served as vice president, strategic national accounts (off and on premises) for Treasury Wine Estates through 2020. Prior to joining the beverage alcohol industry, McFerran established his career as an equity capital markets analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston in Manhattan. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.

The winery was founded by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County in 1968 and is now part of Chile-based Viña Concha y Toro. In addition to its flagship Fetzer label, the Fetzer Vineyards portfolio features Bonterra Organic Vineyards, 1000 Stories; Casillero del Diablo; and Trivento Reserve.

Stuart Wallace

Stuart Wallace has joined the executive team at Arrow Benefits Group in Petaluma. The company stated that Wallace brings over 12 years of experience, including his previous role as director of employee benefits at Vantreo Insurance.

Arrow Benefits Group, the third largest benefits firm in the North Bay, is a member of TRUE Network Advisors.

Visit Napa Valley, the county’s official tourism agency, has filled out its staff as it reopens its downtown visitor center.