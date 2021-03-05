Xavier Roque has joined as a senior communications associate. In addition, Brittnay Ambrosini has been hired as executive office manager, and Whitney Macdonald as a senior manager for partnership and guest experience.
Roque will support Visit Napa Valley’s social media, community and sales programs. He worked previously as an account executive at Lucas Public Affairs in Sacramento. Rogue has a bachelor's degree in communication and minors in Spanish and French from the University of California, Davis.
Ambrosini will provide CEO administrative support and oversee daily office operations and procedures including coordinating Visit Napa Valley’s board meetings. Prior to Visit Napa Valley, she spent 10 years at Meadowood Napa Valley and was most recently the senior conference services manager.
Macdonald joined the Visit Napa Valley team in November in the newly created position of senior manager partnership and guest experience. She serves as the primary liaison for Visit Napa Valley’s tourism partners that include hotels, wineries, restaurants, attractions and more throughout Napa Valley. Macdonald also supervises the operation of the newly reopened Napa Valley Welcome Center located on First Street in downtown Napa. Prior to joining the Visit Napa Valley team, she served as a hospitality manager for Stony Hill Vineyards.
—
Maykin Ho, Ph.D., has joined the board of San Rafael-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical.
She currently serves on the boards of Agios Pharmaceuticals, FibroGen, Grail, Parexel, Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, and Institute for Protein Innovation.
Ho is also a venture partner of Qiming Venture Partners and a member of the Biotech Advisory Panel of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. She is a retired partner of the Goldman Sachs Group where she served as senior biotechnology analyst, co-head of global healthcare investment research, and advisory director for healthcare investment banking.
Prior to Goldman Sachs, Ho held various managerial positions in licensing, strategic planning, marketing and research at DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals and DuPont de Nemours & Company. She was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School and a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.
Ho received a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology and a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center.
—
Shari Dagg was recently named board president of the To Celebrate Life Breast Cancer Foundation.
Dagg, who previously served on the board in 2015, rejoined in 2019. She replaces Kristen Bennett, who was president the past four years.
The Kentfield-based nonprofit provides support for underserved breast cancer patients.
—
West Marin Fund, a nonprofit foundation that supports community organizations, has named three new board members: Bolinas resident Patricia Briceño, owner and member of Black Mountain Artisans, a West Marin fiber artist collective; Catherine King, a Tomales resident and arts and media producer; and June Stall Robles, a singer and personal banker who lives in Inverness.
—
Ken Gosliner has been appointed to the board of directors of Vivalon, a Marin County based nonprofit formerly known as Whistlestop which promotes the independence, well-being and quality of life for older adults, people living with disabilities and other vulnerable populations in Marin, Sonoma, Solano and San Francisco counties.
After beginning his career as owner of his family’s men’s clothing business, Ken Wayne Ltd., he founded San Francisco-based Sofa Bed Warehouse. He also owned the food processing company Edible Ecstasies, acting as arbitrator for FINRA, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity, and various business and real estate ventures, the group stated.
Gosliner also serves on the board of Shifting Gears USA. He previously served on several other boards, including Beyond Differences, Marin Theater Company, Bloom, Congregation Rodef Sholom, Fair Housing of Marin, Marin City Children’s Program, Center for Nonprofit Leadership, and Homeward Bound. Gosliner also volunteered as a mediator for the Marin County District Attorney’s office for 10 years.