People

Jolleen Nase has been hired as national director of business development for the San Rafael location of Paradigm, a mental health treatment center for teens and young adults ages 12-26.

The company stated Nase brings over a decade of outreach, management, events, sales and marketing experience to Paradigm. She served as director of regional outreach for Alsana in Los Angeles. Nase was also director of admissions and outreach for Fusion Academy in Woodland Hills.

“We are excited to have Jolleen on board here at Paradigm as she brings a wealth of professional outreach, relationship management, staff development, and strategic communications experience to the table,” stated Paul Auchterlonie, M.Ed., CEO of Paradigm. “Jolleen will play a critical role in helping to position Paradigm for growth and success in the behavioral health treatment space.”

San Rafael is among seven facilities operated by Paradigm.

—

Nichola Hall

New hires and promotions have been announced by Scott Laboratories, a Petaluma-based supplier for specialty beverage producers such as wineries and breweries.

In addition, Nichola Hall has been promoted to technical director for the Fermentation & Enology Department. Hall hails earned an undergraduate degree in Microbial Biotechnology and a Ph.D. in yeast physiology. She is an ASEV past president and past co-chair of the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium.

Ella Beck joins Scott Laboratories as a content specialist for the Fermentation & Enology Department, a new position, the company stated. With a degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis, Beck worked in wineries in Oregon and Napa Valley before finding Scott Labs.

Eric Mohseni, a 22-year winemaking veteran of the Central Coast, joined the company in March as a technical sales representative. From Cambria, Mohseni supports Scott Labs on the Central Coast long with Ronnie Hahn, the company stated.

Ashlie Helm has been appointed key account manager in the Central Valley and Sierra Foothills. She is an alumna of the Viticulture & Enology program at UC Davis, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree.