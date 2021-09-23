Napa wine barrel distributor hires salesperson; Marin County’s Meritas Wealth brings on resident associate

Paul Janson has joined wine barrel maker Tonnellerie Berger & Fils’s Napa location as a technical sales adviser.

The French company stated that Janson, a French native, located to the area in 2017.

He previously worked at Boisset Collection in Yountville as the tasting room lead and for Napa-based Atlas Vineyard Management.

—

Meritas Wealth Management in Larkspur has hired Cristi Tanner as resident associate. She was a part of the company’s three-year residency program and a recent graduate of the University of Georgia’s financial planning program.