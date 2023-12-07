Permit Sonoma to host cannabis cultivation land-use meetings

Permit Sonoma, a land-use planning and development agency for Sonoma County, plans to host two meetings relative to cannabis in neighborhoods Dec. 13.

The first meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The second meeting will be conducted virtually from 7 to 8 p.m.

The agency has updated its cannabis program, which if approved, may result in zoning changes that may retain, replace, expand or eliminate aspects of the current ordinance.

The county is reviewing how cannabis cultivation impacts neighborhoods within the unincorporated areas. Cities within the county manage their own cannabis programs.

Written comments may be submitted to Cannabis@sonoma-county.org or by mail to Permit Sonoma, Attn: Cannabis Ordinance Update; 2550 Ventura Ave.; Santa Rosa, CA 95403.