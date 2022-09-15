Petaluma’s Springboard Wine Company hires new general manager

Jay James is the new vice president and general manager at Springboard Wine Company, which is a family and women-owned operating in Petaluma.

“It feels like an early Christmas to add someone with such a high level of skill, thoughtfulness and dedication to the frequently overwhelming mix of efforts required to steer a growing distribution business. We’re thrilled to bring him to the team,” stated Elizabeth Corsini, who owns the business along with Sybil Ajay Sanford.

The Sonoma County-based company stated in 1986, James worked at the Ritz Carlton Atlanta, and as wine director for restaurants in the area and handling key account sales for Atlanta Wholesale Wine beginning in 1995. After earning the Master Sommelier Diploma in 1997, he became director of wine in 1998 at the Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas, later joining Southern Wine and Spirits Nevada in 2005 ultimately serving there as vice president of fine wine.

In the Napa Valley, the company reported that James served as director of sales for Chappellet Vineyard and held posts with Larkmead Vineyard and Joseph Phelps Vineyards.