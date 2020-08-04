Petaluma’s SOFAR Americas launches probiotic for children

With modern-day stresses a part of life for North Bay residents, one pharmaceutical company has stepped up to help stomach the impacts on our immune systems.

A few weeks ago, SOFAR Americas located on H Street in Petaluma introduced a probiotic for children called Innovia KIDS. The Petaluma company is one in six locations managed by the Italian corporation SOFAR, a gastrointestinal drug company.

Probiotics are deemed to help improve digestive health, a specialty studied and serviced by the private Milan-based company that started in 1968. Through the years, SOFAR has developed a slew of pharmaceutical products, supplements and medical devices. It entered the probiotics market in 2001.

Last year, SOFAR established a partnership with Kilometro Rosso Science and Technology Park, a national hub dedicated to research and innovation. The aim was to create a ground-breaking laboratory for microbiological analyses of microbiota and probiotics.

SOFAR has also delved into creating products related to beauty, dermatology as well as energy and movement, bringing its total product line to 150.

Innovia KIDS, a brand exclusive to the United States, comes out on the heels of the adult version released a few years ago. The product consists of vitamins D3 and B.

With push-button delivery

Simply put, adults and children may pop and shake it in a “micro-shot.” The container comes with two chambers for storing the substances separately. Its push-button feature blends the powder and fluid together in a small bottle.

“Kids love this. They dig it,” President and CEO Gregory Bonfilio told the Business Journal, referring to the unique way the product is dispensed.

Another aspect of the probiotic children appear to embrace is that it’s packaged in a raspberry flavor, he said.

SOFAR Italy has averaged 200,000 boxes of drinkable probiotic micro-shot products per month.

The manufacturing plant uses robots for assembly.

The probiotic microshots, designed for ages 4 and up, provide 12 doses in a container, which costs at a starting price of $19.99 a bottle. Here is product information from the website.

“Gut health affects nearly all our body systems. Typically, we don’t have a healthy diet,” Bonfilio said. “Kids especially have all kinds of gastro-intestinal problems. It has a lot to do with stress.”

Stress and questionable diets may have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, Bonfilio said. As a nation, Italy was particularly hard hit early on for its growing number of cases and deaths.

“We might also all be eating differently than we did prior to COVID,” Bonfilio said.

Under the U.S. Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, a probiotic product may be regulated as a dietary supplement or as a drug, depending on its intended use. A supplement like Innovia does not require approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Manufacturers and distributors of products labeled as dietary supplements are responsible for evaluating the safety and labeling of their products before marketing to ensure that they meet all of the requirements of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994. The statute sponsored by U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, defines the regulation of supplements through the FDA under Good Manufacturing Practices.

“Unlike drugs, supplements are not intended to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure diseases or other health conditions,” FDA spokesman Nathan Arnold explained. “Claims like these can only lawfully be made for drugs, not dietary supplements.”

Anyone wanting to use supplements on a regular basis is advised to consult a doctor, the FDA indicated.

In its newsmagazine, the American Academy of Pediatrics pointed out that studies have shown an “association between inflammatory bowel disease and changes in the intestinal microbiome.”

Probiotics enter the picture to maintain or re-establish a balanced microflora that resembles the bacteria found in the intestine.

In summary, 33 studies found “a possible protective effect from probiotics in the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea, according to the academy.

Susan Wood covers banking and finance as well as production, law and cannabis. She can be reached at susan.wood@busjrnl.com and 530-545-8662.