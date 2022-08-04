PetSmart offered free training. But it saddled employees with debt

BreAnn Scally started working at PetSmart because she thought it would help her build the skills she needed to one day open an animal rescue, her childhood dream. Growing up, she used to spend her days walking her nana's dogs, sometimes dragging her blanket into their kennel to snuggle.

Scally, 24, got a job in February 2021 as a "bather" at a PetSmart in Salinas, Calif., hoping to become eligible for "Grooming Academy." PetSmart's website touts the "free paid training" as a part of a "career glow up," with 800 hours of hands-on, supervised training "valued up to $6,000!"

She didn't realize until months later, she says, that the papers she'd signed to start Grooming Academy and receive grooming tools had locked her into an agreement to stay with the company for two years, or else repay the entire cost of the "free" training.

Now Scally is suing the country's largest pet retailer, in a complaint that alleges PetSmart traps aspiring groomers in an unfair arrangement that allows the company to profit off training and uses debt to discourage workers from leaving their jobs. (PetSmart has five North Bay stores.)

"The financial goals that I had, that I was so close to, they've become further and further from my reach because of this," Scally said.

PetSmart said that it does not comment on pending litigation, but that it is "committed to supporting the professional development of our associates."

"Other training programs in the industry can cost more than $10,000," the company said in a statement. "We are proud that PetSmart's on-the-job training program offers a rewarding career path without the out-of-pocket costs associated with other training programs."

The complaint alleges that instead of the free training and grooming tools promised, PetSmart keeps workers on the hook for $5,000 - or $5,500 should they accept a grooming tool kit - if they are fired or quit before two years.

The debt is reduced to $2,500 (or $2,750 with the grooming tool kit) if the employee leaves more than a year after the first anniversary of the start of Grooming Academy.

This practice violates a core tenet of labor and employment law that the employer pay for the cost of doing business, according to Rachel Dempsey of Towards Justice, a nonprofit that represents workers in litigation, who is one of Scally's attorneys. With Grooming Academy, PetSmart is effectively charging its workers for training while making money off the grooming jobs they complete in the process, Dempsey argues.

Under California law, there is no regulatory requirement for grooming certification. In the absence of such requirement, the law says employers are responsible for the cost of required training that is incurred for the employer's benefit, the complaint says.

"No matter how you characterize the training . . . PetSmart is doing something illegal," Dempsey said. "You cannot make employees pay for their own training or pay to work for you."

David Seligman, executive director at Towards Justice and another attorney for Scally, said that, broadly speaking, restrictive agreements like the one PetSmart requires for its groomers allow employers to pay workers less and provide fewer benefits, "because they don't have to worry about one of the primary ways employees exercise their power which is by quitting and finding a better job."

Many PetSmart groomers make barely above minimum wage, the complaint notes. Scally was making $15 an hour.

"For these workers, $5,500 could be more than two months of pay. As a result, leaving their jobs in search of higher wages could lead to difficulty paying rent or putting food on the table," the complaint alleges.

Michael Rubin, an employment lawyer with Altshuler Berzon in San Francisco, argues that the debt "can be used to ensure a workforce that is more compliant" and "far more fearful" about speaking up.

"The fact that someone has gone through PetSmart Grooming Academy isn't going to enhance that person's ability to get another job in the field," Rubin said. "It really maximizes their chances of sticking around PetSmart long enough that the debt is paid off."

PetSmart has faced criticism over conditions in its salons before: A 2018 investigation by NJ Advance Media found that at least 32 dogs had died "during or within days" of grooming at PetSmart since 2015, when the company was purchased by the private equity firm BC Partners.

PetSmart said in a statement that its academy-trained groomers receive more than 800 hours of instruction, "significantly more than any state licensing program."

"We love and care for the pets in our care as if they are our own," the statement said. "We perform more than 13 million grooming appointments per year, and we will never waver on our industry leading standards that millions of pet parents entrust us to uphold."