PG&E CEO departs amid quarterly loss, other struggles

Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation is losing another utility company chief executive officer, with Andrew M. Vesey stepping down from the top post, the energy company announced Thursday.

Vesey’s departure from the main subsidiary of the corporation comes amid a second quarter earnings report laying out a $1.9 billion loss. This change caps a reorganization that began in January 2019 as well the company’s move to emerge out of bankruptcy, while dealing with being assigned blame for the 2019 Kincade Fire and continuing legal fights. The Kincade Fire debacle alone cost the company $148 million.

“With our emergence from Chapter 11, this is a natural inflection point for leaders to evaluate their futures and their future roles at the company,” the company announced in a statement issued by North Bay spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. “We’re focused on the company’s future and fulfilling the commitments we’ve made to become operationally excellent, address infrastructure risks and earn back the trust and confidence of our customers.”

The energy company has undergone a whirlwind of public relations debacles and tirades from state and local governments, along with residents and businesses, because of its role in devastating wildfires across the northern part of the state. Its boundaries stretch from Bakersfield north to Trinity and Humboldt counties.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has badgered the utility company to overhaul its upper echelons of management before he provides his blessing as it comes out the other end of bankruptcy.

In its revolving door of CEOs, PG&E Corp. assigned Vesey to the top post, after serving as the head of Sydney-based AGL Energy. The parent company’s President and CEO Bill Johnson retired from his post on June 30. Johnson had tapped Bill Smith, a PG&E board member and former AT&T Technology Operations president, to serve as the interim corporate chief. Senior Vice President Michael Lewis is filling in for Vesey.

The shakeups have gone on while the energy company is undergoing a massive, $2.6 billion wildfire mitigation plan that includes work taking place across 7,100 miles of distribution lines in the highest fire-threat areas. This week, the program took place in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties.

“With our Chapter 11 cases now behind us, we’re on track to become a stronger company,” Smith said in a statement. “All of us at PG&E recognize that no apology, no settlement, no sentencing can undo the damage from the wildfires of recent years, and no passage of time can lessen the anguish of the victims. We know that what’s needed now is action.”