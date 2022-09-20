Physician joins staff of Adventist Health’s Napa Valley hospital

Dr. Lily Shamsnia, a board-certified gynecologist, has joined the Napa Valley staff of Adventist Health.

The Roseville-based health care system has 20 hospitals, 260 clinics, seven hospice agencies and four joint ventures in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

Shamsnia earned her medical degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She then completed her residency at Tulane University in New Orleans and a fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

She is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons, the announcement stated.

She will be seeing patients at Adventist Health locations in St. Helena, Napa and Hidden Valley Lake.