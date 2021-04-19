Pine Ridge Vineyard in Napa Valley selects new winemaker

Josh Mendoza-Widaman is the new estate winemaker for Pine Ridge Vineyard, established in 1978 in the Stags Leap District of the Napa Valley.

Mendoza-Widaman spent the first six years of his career working his way up to assistant winemaker at Chimney Rock Winery, located in the Stags Leap District American Viticultural Area, before transitioning to assistant winemaker and eventually head winemaker at Pahlmeyer. Additional past experience includes harvest internships with Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma and Viña Tarapacá in Chile. In addition, his time overseas in the Douro, Burgundy, Greece and Germany has also broadened his winemaking perspective and skill, the winery stated.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in viticulture and enology in 2002 with a minor in applied biological systems technology with received his MBA in 2019 from Sonoma State University.

“My path to winemaking started with a wine that left a lasting impression that I use as inspiration in every wine I create,” Mendoza-Widaman stated. “Coming back to the Stags Leap District where it all began for me, and to the iconic steep-walled valley at Pine Ridge Vineyards, gives me a newfound sense of determination to produce some of the best cabernet sauvignon wines that Napa Valley and the world have to offer.”

The winery also owns estate vineyards in Howell Mountain, Oakville, Rutherford, and Carneros, the winery stated.