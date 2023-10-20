Pioneering Sonoma County unoaked chardonnay brand Toad Hollow sold to Central Coast portfolio

Sonoma County’s Toad Hollow Vineyards, a 29-year-old brand that pioneered chardonnay wine made without aging in oak barrels, is now in the hands of a growing Central Coast wine portfolio.

Francine “Frankie” Williams sold the brand to WarRoom Cellars for an undisclosed sum, the Santa Marguerita-based company announced Thursday. The purchase price for the deal, closed Monday, wasn’t disclosed.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.