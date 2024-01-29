Plan for new Solano city stirs controversy as ballot effort begins

News that a group of wealthy real estate investors was buying up tens of thousands of acres of southeast Solano County farmland to create a new city from scratch raised a lot of questions and accusations about what was underway and how it was being done.

Now as the proponents of the new city plan to take their case to voters this fall, details of what’s envisioned have now been more fully revealed in filings with county election officials. But even with the new outline of promises for the proposed city, opponents say what they’ve seen is taking the county backward instead of into the future.

California Forever, a venture of the Flannery Associates group that has purchased about 60,000 acres so far, Jan. 17 filed with the Solano County Registrar of Voters a notice of intent to start collecting signatures for a November ballot initiative that would ask voters whether the county’s key long-term planning and legal documents could be amended to allow for a new community along the north side of Highway 12 and just west of the city of Rio Vista.

Here are highlights from the 83-page ballot initiative California Forever is looking to put before voters in November:

Authorize construction of a new community of up to 18,600 acres with “middle-class homes” and support creation of at least 15,000 “good paying jobs” (125% of the average weekly Solano wage) for 50,000 residents. That would be the first phase of the project, which could have up to 400,000 residents at full higher-density buildout.

Provide $500 million in funding for local down payment assistance, scholarships and parks.

Offer $200 million to improve the downtowns of the county’s seven existing cities.

Enlarge by 86% the “security zone” around Travis Air Force Base east of Fairfield and northwest of the proposed city, barring construction of homes and businesses in an expanded 14,900-acre area.

Create a 712-acre buffer green space between the western city limits of Rio Vista and the proposed city.

“Starting a new town doesn’t need to be controversial. We used to do it all the time, and cities that were once new are today some of our most beloved communities,” said California Forever spokesperson Justin Kramer in an email. “Rohnert Park is a great example. All cities were once new cities, and we believe that in a few decades, our community will be as much a part of the fabric of Solano County as Rohnert Park is today in Sonoma County.”

But a coalition of farming and environmental advocacy groups, called Solano Together, formed late last year to oppose the prospect of the new city. On its website, the organization lists seven priorities for all the member groups, including more transparency, housing for all income levels, security for the Air Force base and “smart growth” in existing communities.

That last priority makes the very location of the proposed city challenging to back, according to Sadie Wilson, director of planning and resources for Greenbelt Alliance, a Bay Area advocacy group that’s part of the coalition.

“Without saying no, we see very little opportunity with the core proposal,” Wilson said. “At its core it is sprawl development. It is in location isolated from existing services and requires diversion of existing resources, no matter where they come from, and challenges the goals of equity and environmental development.”

Kramer pointed to an explainer on the developer’s website that makes the case for how a new community can fit with the goals of new urbanism.

Wilson also took issue with the 10 “guarantees” in the ballot initiative document, noting that several involve state and local requirements for any significant development.

Solano County Farm Bureau, another coalition member, asserted that the new proposal is part of a long line of efforts for “a quick way to make a buck” by buying farmland to rezone for housing.

“The plans we’ve seen fly in the face of decades of thoughtful planning and action that was first set into motion to protect Solano’s cherished agricultural industries,” the farm bureau’s statement said. “Developing highly productive ranch lands into urban uses cannot be undone. We cannot continue to allow developers to put food security, long-term sustainability, and livelihoods on the line in exchange for short-term profits.”

Coalition member Duane Kromm, part of the Orderly Growth Committee and a former Solano County supervisor, said the developers have “no real plans for public transportation or transit.

“This development is going to clog our streets, highways, and bridges. It will make our climate worse by paving over farmlands—all while making Solano residents pay the cost,” Kromm said in a statement.