Planned 3rd Bay Area hospice merger would make largest not-for-profit network in Northern California

Two Bay Area not-for-profit hospice organizations that recently announced plans to merge have been joined by a third such organization.

Hope Hospice in Dublin has become part of the merger, first announced Sept. 21, between By the Bay Health in Larkspur and Mission Hospice & Home Care in San Mateo, according to a Nov. 30 news release.

Details about the transaction and how Hope Hospice became part of the merger were not disclosed.

The combined organization would become the largest independent not-for-profit hospice network in Northern California, according to the release.

Skelly Wingard, CEO of By the Bay Health, said the merger is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter and that a new name for the organization hasn’t yet been determined.

“While brand unity will become important over time, both Mission and Hope have a trusted brand with a distinct strength and reputation that are important to By The Bay Health and our collective stakeholders,” Wingard said. “We will collaborate closely in making the best business decisions for the combined organization and provide updates as they become available.”

By the Bay Health and Mission Hospice & Home Care said in September that by merging, they would be able to serve nearly 1,000 patients per day, supported by more than 400 community volunteers and 500 multidisciplinary staff, including physicians, nurses, social workers, spiritual support and bereavement counselors, home health aides, and physical and occupational therapists. With Hope Hospice in the mix, each of those numbers would increase by 100, according to last month’s news release.

“We believe that our combination … makes us uniquely positioned to deliver the highest quality and compassionate care for the region’s growing and increasingly diverse older population,” Wingard said. “Our combined organization will strengthen hospice, home health, and palliative care services for patients and their families in the Bay Area and beyond through our unified mission-driven approach, commitment to community-based care, and enhanced community services including compassionate grief support and education.”

The need for hospice care is expected to grow significantly in the years ahead.

It is projected that by 2060, there will be a 120% increase in the number of adults aged 65 and older living in the Bay Area, according to the release, citing figures from the California Department of Finance.

By the Bay Health services Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma and Alameda counties, and the cities of American Canyon, Napa and Vallejo. Mission Hospice & Home Care serves patients and families in the San Francisco Peninsula and South Bay.

Hope Hospice serves patients throughout the Tri-Valley and neighboring cities of the San Francisco East Bay. That amounts to more than 25 cities, which includes Hayward, San Ramon, Fremont, Livermore and Pleasanton, according to Hope Hospice’s website.

The combined organizations would continue to partner with health care systems and community services throughout the Bay Area, the release stated, and provide a continuum of care for seriously ill patients and their families. By The Bay Health is an affiliate of UCSF Health, which would remain in place after its merger is complete, according to the release.

