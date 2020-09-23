Planning beyond the pandemic pause: North Bay retail, office real estate markets reawaken

As restrictions inspired by COVID-19 remain in place, some North Bay business leaders pondering their future real estate needs are having trouble seeing beyond the pandemic.

“People that want to start a business or already have a business and want to expand the business, they just don't have any confidence about when this whole thing's going to be lifted,” said Tom Laugero, a Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. partner who specializes in Santa Rosa-area retail real estate. “Especially, restaurants, hair salons, nail salons, theaters and health clubs.”

California has changed its approach a few times in reopening business sectors from restrictions put in place in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Retailers and restaurants were able to open for pickup only after a couple of months, and then limited indoor services such as dining had reopenings in some counties such as Napa in June. However, a rise in cases brought a state closure of indoor services in mid-July.

In late August, Sacramento centralized permissions for reopening under a new four-level system based on a different calculation of cases. Napa, Lake and San Francisco were the first Bay Area counties in the red-coded level of “substantial” spread of cases, allowing limited indoor services such as dining, hair salons, and malls. As of Tuesday, only Sonoma, Mendocino and Contra Costa counties remained at the red level in the Greater Bay Area.

Napa agent Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley has seen two types of reactions from local business owners to these public policy changes.

“We're seeing both personality types, and that's those who panic and pull back and those who forward think,” she said. “In the past few weeks, we’ve done a bakery lease and a wine store lease. It’s pretty amazing the businesses that are willing to start a business now.”

But the pickings of retail space in Napa Valley’s largest city remain limited, creating a situation where multiple businesses are vying for available spots, she said.

The vacancy rate for retail space in Napa County was 2.1% of 2.85 million square feet at the mid year point — not counting closures due to pandemic restrictions — the lowest in the North Bay and on the San Francisco Peninsula, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Napa Valley ranked ahead of Marin (3.5% of 5.78 million square feet), Sonoma (4.9% of 10.8 million square feet) and Solano (7.8% of 7.98 million square feet).

One of the biggest improvements for the Marin retail market, the brokerage noted, was the opening of RH’s 60,000-square-foot, three-story flagship showroom with rooftop lounge at The Village at Corte Madera.

Sonoma County’s retail vacancy, by Keegan & Coppin’s estimate, increased by nearly 3 percentage points from the end of last year, reaching 7.2% of 18.6 million square feet at mid year, up from 4.9% in the first quarter and 4.3% at the end of 2019. Big movers in that time frame were a net increase of 125,000 square feet in Petaluma, lifting the vacancy rate there to 9.2% from 3.6%, and net gain of nearly 300,000 square feet in Santa Rosa, bringing the rate up to 7.6% from 3.9%.

One significant new availability in Santa Rosa is the Sears space in Santa Rosa Plaza after a succession of temporary tenants had occupied the space after the store closed in late 2018 amid bankruptcy restructuring, Laugero said.

But challenging some new retail occupancies in the Santa Rosa area are pending building permit applications for new occupants of empty retail spaces, and some of the applications were started this time last year, he said.

Rent deferrals, adding months onto the end of the lease term, have been a more common approach by retail property owners in renegotiations with tenants during the pandemic than waiving rent payments, Laugero said.

In search of smaller, suburban, healthful offices

Under the state’s new reopening system, office spaces for “nonessential” businesses remain closed and can only be reoccupied when the county’s COVID-19 cases have fallen to the “moderate” level, the third-lowest, orange-coded tier.

Only 11 of the 58 California counties had reached that level as of the last state determination on Tuesday, and none of them are in the Bay Area.

Vacancy in Marin office space climbed 110 basis points to 12.4% of 9.9 million square feet in the second quarter, the result of 103,237 square feet of negative net absorption, more space coming on the market than coming off, according to Cushman & Wakefield. In Sonoma County, office vacancy ticked up to 13.0% of 14.8 million square feet, with nearly 87,000 square feet more on the market at mid year from a year before, according to Keegan & Coppin.