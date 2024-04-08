Poppy Bank drops plan for stake in Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank

Poppy Bank’s parent company has withdrawn its request seeking the acquisition of up to a quarter of Summit State Bank.

Summit State Bank CEO and President Brian Reed made the announcement after the Santa Rosa-based, publicly-traded financial institution found out Poppy’s decision in a Federal Reserve filing March 29.

Big Poppy Holding, Inc., which oversees the privately-owned bank also headquartered in Santa Rosa, had filed the legal notice with the Fed’s San Francisco offices last July. It was attempting to buy 24.99% in common stock.

Poppy Bank has bought Summit State Bank’s stock on occasion. But as a general banking rule, accumulating an ownership stake over 5% requires notification to the Federal Reserve.

“We withdrew our application because we have so many good things going. It wasn’t worth it going forward,” Poppy Bank CEO Khalid Acheckzai said.

He was referring to both his bank’s commitment to its strategic initiatives that involves a bank expansion as well as an observation Summit State Bank’s quarterly reports showed “underperforming“ results.

The last Summit State Bank results for 2023 resulted in a decrease in earnings compared to the previous year. Last year, net income was $10.82 million, in contrast to $16.96 million in 2022.

A phone call to Reed was unreturned as of press time.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.