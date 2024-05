Sonoma County’s Poppy Bank hires Ash Vaid as branch banking leader

Poppy Bank hired Ash Vaid as senior vice president and head of branch banking.

Vaid will oversee all branches throughout California for the Sonoma County bank and assist in its statewide expansion plans, according to the April announcement.

With 25 years of banking experience, Vaid has worked in other leadership roles involving senior vice president, area president and district manager for other global banking companies.