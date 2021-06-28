Post-COVID luxury spending is reshaping the economy

Travel agent Dottie Williford's phone won't stop buzzing: Her high-end clients in Raleigh, N.C., are eager to explore the world again. She stayed up until midnight recently to book two $20,000 cabins on a luxury cruise to the Bahamas in July. The high-end cruise ship normally sails the Mediterranean but was brought back to the Bahamas as Americans feel safer traveling closer to home. Tickets sold out by 9 a.m.

"People don't usually spend $20,000 to go to the Bahamas, but my clients are," Williford said. "The first things to sell out were the top category on the ship."

The luxury travel boom is one of the clearest signs of a budding spending surge by wealthy Americans that is likely to tilt the balance of the economy even further toward the well-off and may deepen economic disparities already heightened by the pandemic.

The spending tsunami, though good news for an economy still salving the financial wounds of the coronavirus, underscores how the wealthy can propel economic recoveries. As the rich have amassed more spending power, U.S. recoveries from recessions depend on a jump in their discretionary spending, according to data analyzed by The Washington Post. This represents a direct challenge to President Biden's stated goals of rebuilding "our economy from the bottom up and the middle out."

Even as unemployment falls and wages rise in the coming months, businesses across the economy will increasingly cater to the upper class, economists and business executives say. The highest-income Americans, like Williford's cruise clients, are likely to grow their share of discretionary consumer spending that underpins U.S. economic growth, The Post analysis of federal data shows.

Already, nearly 40% of overall consumer spending comes from the top fifth of earners — households that earn at least $120,000 a year. By contrast, the bottom 20% of households account for just 9% of all spending, and most of that goes toward universal needs including food, housing and transportation.

This disparity is only set to deepen. Thanks to stock market gains, stimulus and a pandemic recession that largely bypassed white-collar jobs, Americans were able to save an estimated $2.5 trillion more than usual since the pandemic began, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Additionally, the wealthiest 10% of Americans added more than $8 trillion to their net worth, according to the Federal Reserve, as stocks and home values soared in 2020.

"Higher-income folks are accumulating a lot of savings. They will spend more going forward and that will further create an incentive for companies to cater to higher-income folks even more," said Raj Chetty, a professor of economics at Harvard University and a leading researcher on inequality.

High-income consumer spending rebounded fully in March and is now up 11% above pre-covid levels, according to data from Opportunity Insights. This year, consumer spending could grow at the fastest pace since 1946, according to economists surveyed by Wolters Kluwer's Blue Chip Economic Indicators.

The fastest-growing spending categories, so far this year, are the ones where the highest-income Americans typically dominate the market. Live entertainment is up 60%, amusement parks and related recreation is up 54%, membership clubs 45% and hotels 33%, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data through April.

While income and wealth inequality get a lot of attention, spending inequality is what draws the real, visible lines between the haves and have-nots. Consumer spending is almost 70% of the economy. What Americans buy determines their standard of living.

The dominance of the top 20% helps explain a defining trend of America's economic recoveries: Growth in spending returns to full steam far faster than jobs. After a strong start to 2021, economic output measured by GDP is expected to soon recover to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, 7.6 million jobs are still missing and many Americans do not have enough to eat.

The outsize influence of the top 20% on the economy can already be seen through the proliferation of five-figure cruises, luxury retailers and vacation homes. Indeed, much of the service sector is increasingly more focused on wooing upper-class spending, because that is where they see the growth opportunity.

The growing economic power of the wealthy is not new, but the pandemic crisis could accelerate a trend that has been building for decades.

Detailed spending data for the past year is not yet available from the government, but clues abound in the recovery from the Great Recession — a downturn that was shallower than the coronavirus crisis yet still drove sea changes in spending.