Winter is the slow time of year for his wine tours in Napa and Sonoma counties. Even so, what he is doing differently is looking for employees now instead of waiting until spring in hopes that he will be fully staffed when the tourists descend on the area.

He has managed to keep about 80 percent of his staff. In part he attributes this to checking in with everyone when the government forced businesses to close in 2020 because of the pandemic. He told them he was holding their spot for them.

Platypus has about 60 employees, with the need for 15 more guides starting in March. Rickard expects 2022 to be a good year, saying there is pent up demand to get out and play.

His approach since the business was founded has been to create a place employees looked forward to going to each shift.

“We also bend over backward to accommodate people’s scheduling needs, and structure work so it’s fun and not stressful,” he said. This is something they did pre-pandemic.

While volume has been down for 2021 compared to 2019, revenues are about the same. This has to do with the company becoming leaner and more efficient during the pandemic by getting rid of buses and consolidating tours. Fewer buses meant not having to pay insurance, storage, maintenance and other costs.

Good timing for college students

In the current work world and the forecast for 2022, what has changed as well is who employers are hiring right out of college.

“We are seeing more employers being flexible in skills and job requirements,” said Courtney Budesa, director of internships and professional development Barowsky School of Business at Dominican University of California in San Rafael.

More employers are willing to onboard someone with decent soft skills as opposed to someone who can check off all the boxes on how to do the actual job.

Soft skills include getting along well with others, showing up on time, dressing appropriately, thinking critically, and communicating well.

Not needing all the hard skills is allowing college graduates with the right work ethic to join the workforce more easily.

“We do expect students to be able to find jobs at a higher level than they normally would be able to do. Employers are able to take someone with the right attitude,” she said.

Shining a light on the future

Dominican’s Budesa expects for at least the first half of 2022 employees will still be able to dictate what they want from employers, especially with salaries, benefits and flex time.

She also predicts hybrid work environments, where people work from home and go to the office, to be a reality for the indefinite future.

Replacing humans is another solution to the worker shortage.

Murray with the North Bay Leadership Council said, “Those industries impacted now by not being able to get workers you will see an increase in automation. Not so much in office jobs, but there will be a bigger push for automated customer service. We will see it first in public facing jobs.

“The thinking is with an increase in automation we create a lot of new jobs.”

Those jobs will be related to what keeps those instruments of automation functioning.

Joe Madigan, CEO of Sonoma-based Nelson Staffing, also believes automation could be a solution, but cautions it’s not as simple as flipping a switch. He said the more innovative companies have been doing this for the past five to 10 years as it’s gotten hard to find talent in the North Bay.

Restaurants are using robots to cook and they have kiosks for people to order food. Hotels allow for self-check ins. Automation, though, isn’t necessarily about replacing people on the front line. It’s also about using technology as a way to streamline operations; it’s about efficiency.

Madigan said employers need to adapt to what workers want. He said the No. 1 reason people used to look for a new job was compensation. Today, he said the primary impetus to switch jobs is to find greater flexibility in terms of when and where they work.

“Especially in the North Bay it’s not about compensation, it’s is my employer going to be flexible,” Madigan said.

Madigan said the questions employees are asking as they look for jobs include: What is a company’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy? Do they offer benefits like gym memberships? Is time off given for philanthropic endeavors? On the spur of the moment can they come in late if there is a child care issue? What is the flex time policy?

His firm, which helps companies efficiently build and manage their teams, has 210 employees in 11 states, with more than 400 clients in 32 states. North Bay offices are in Fairfield, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Santa Rosa.

“Employers have been so used to people knocking at their door. Now those scales have completely tipped. Now employers are doing the selling and wooing of potential workers. We haven’t seen that in our lifetime. It’s not going to change. Look at the demographics. The population is not growing. There’s a worker shortage combined with the great resignation,” Madigan told the Business Journal.

“I think organizations should have a pulse on their employees. The No. 1 issue if I was CEO of any organization, is how do I retain my greatest asset in 2022? Are we listening and are we going to make changes? If you are not listening, you will fall behind.”

Another conundrum for the North Bay is that the pool of workers is dwindling because so many have retired and it’s with it so expensive to live in the region younger people are not moving here to take the place of retirees.

Madigan is having a hard time recruiting people to the North Bay for clients because of the cost of living, commute times and wages. While, he said, people from the Silicon Valley and San Francisco are headed north, they are keeping their jobs as remote workers, which doesn’t help local employers.

He said manufacturing and distribution are industries he’s seeing struggle because most workers need to be onsite.

“I’ve seen some companies go to different shifts and ones that are more accommodating to child care. These are hot button issues for employees and employers to be able to retain their workforce,” Madigan said. “This has been a candidates’ market for two years and will continue to be. Companies need to listen more than ever to what their employees need.”