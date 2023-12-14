Preliminary plans for 75-room hotel go before St. Helena Council

The St. Helena City Council on Tuesday spoke positively about a preliminary hotel proposal for 1001 Adams St., the city’s former Bank of America site.

The hotel idea isn’t officially being reviewed by the city as of yet, but property owners Antonia and Rita Castellucci decided they wanted to hear early feedback on the proposal before submitting an application.

As presented to the City Council, the development would include a three-story, 53,000-square-foot, 75-room hotel, with 10 for-sale residences on the upper two levels. The building would also include a variety of commercial uses, including a rooftop restaurant, a retail store, a ground-level cafe, a wellness facility, a fitness center and a conference center.

And as part of the project, an unspecified number of affordable housing units would be constructed at 1341 Mitchell Drive. (The number of units would likely be determined through a development agreement between the developer and city.)

Council members commented on the need for parking to make it so people don’t park at other nearby areas, such as the St. Helena Public Library, and said they supported ways to make the project walkable and bike friendly through, for example, adding bike parking. Much of the feedback from the City Council focused on the need for affordable housing.

Council member Anna Chouteau said she wanted to make sure such housing can actually be built, given “no matter how much we do we can’t afford to do enough for the need that’s in our county.”

Mayor Paul Dohring said providing affordable housing along with the project is a must.

“That is the standard, frankly, in the Napa Valley,” he said.

Several council members and public commenters praised how the project could serve to attract people downtown. Chouteau said the prospect of such a hotel was exciting and she agreed it would help downtown businesses.

Dohring said he was somewhat worried about a downtown hotel promoting a sort of exclusivity he’d seen with the resorts in Calistoga — where guests would spend their vacation in the hotel, and not be motivated to walk around downtown.

But City Manager Anil Comelo said many of those resorts are quite far from downtown Calistoga.

Cynthia Ariosta, the managing partner of Pizzeria Tra Vigne, said she employs about 50 people, and St. Helena needs the tourists the hotel would serve to attract.

“What we need in downtown St. Helena are tourists,” Ariosta said. “We need them here, we need people to come and spend money here.”

