Premiere Napa Valley fundraiser wine auction brings in $3.4 million

ST. HELENA — The 27th annual Premiere Napa Valley on Saturday raised $3.4 million for the Napa Valley Vintners.

This year's barrel auction showcased the 2021 vintage, which accounted for 137 of the 154 one-of-a-kind PNV lots offered in five, 10 or 20 cases. Another $114,000 came in Saturday through a vintage perspective auction, which offers library wines from previous years.

Premiere Napa Valley, which has grown into a four-day wine sampling marathon event, kicked off Wednesday morning and concluded Saturday at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.

The auction involved 250 trade accounts representing 18 countries.

Signorello Estate winemaker Priyanka French, this year's steering committee chair, said she experienced a "heartbreaking" 2020 when Signorello lost its whole vintage when the Glass Fire that ravaged the Napa Valley that September — only to enjoy a "victory vintage" a year later.

"For me personally, it was just such a wonderful year... stress-free from just any other environmental-based challenges and just a beautiful growing season that's given us really concentrated, beautiful elegant reds," said French.

The average hammer price — the amount before auction house Sotheby's buyer's premium is added to the final bill — for 2021 vintage reds sold at the auction was $295 a bottle, and the average for all wines was $284.

The wines that fetched the highest per-bottle bids of the Saturday afternoon auction were Brand Napa Valley at $100,000, Tor Wines at $80,000, and a Shafer Vineyards at $60,000 — all five-case lots of 2021 cabernet sauvignon.

"Because the majority of the wines are presenting 2021-based red blends, it's just a really great way to see what the vintage is doing in barrel before it goes into bottle," said French. "Of course we're tasting specific lots that are curated for Premiere, but I think you can get a really good idea of the concentration or complexity that a vintage is showcasing by tasting these preview lots."

For the Napa Valley Vintners, this year's earnings were a welcome upsurge from the $2.7 million the auction brought in last year. According to the organization's vice president of industry relations Rex Stults, Premiere proceeds account for nearly half the Vintners' annual budget.

The nonprofit trade association, which has amassed nearly 550 members since its founding in 1944, promotes the Napa Valley as a premier wine region and has invested more than $225 million in the valley over the past four decades.

"We've heard many positive comments about the 2021 vintage, some even saying it's the best in the last decade, and the sales at the Premiere Napa Valley auction mirror those sentiments," said Napa Valley Vintners spokesperson Teresa Wall, following the marathon week of wine tastings and events.

Aside from the 117 cabernets, there were 10 red table blends, 10 Cab Francs and fewer than 20 remaining varietals to round out the lots.

Robert Rand, who has traveled from Iowa almost 20 times to participate in the auction, placed a successful $15,000 bid on the five-case lot of a 2021 red table blend of cabernet, merlot and malbec from a first-time Premiere participant, Hossfeld Vineyards.

Rand was confident that the wine, which he purchased at $250 a bottle, will sell for a profit at his third-generation family-owned steakhouse, Archie's Waeside in Le Mars, Iowa.

"The wines will be a little bit more expensive than normal, but they're one of 60," said Rand. "That's what draws people to come back year after year. ... A lot of thought and a lot of heart goes into that product and these wines are showing all over the world, whether it's in Iowa or in Switzerland, it's a great story (for our customers) ... and it's a great way to support Napa Valley."

Hossfeld Vineyards' general manager Lucia Hossfeld was happy with the sale of their inaugural auction offering. While the family has grown grapes on their Soda Canyon Vineyard since 1981, they decided to make wine only in 2016. Part of their property burned in the 2017 North Bay wildfires, and they rebuilt, but like so many Napa wineries, their 2020 vintage was affected by smoke taint from that year's fires.

The family makes 400 cases of wine a year, and currently, Rand's steakhouse in northwest Iowa is the only restaurant selling their wine outside of California. Lucia Hossfeld initially decided to sell to Rand because she knew he was a "tremendous enthusiast of Napa wine."

As Rand boarded his plane back to Iowa on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction over the exclusive, 60-bottle allocation he had procured.

"All in all, (the Napa Valley Vintners) planned a very nice week," he said before returning to the Midwest. "I'm looking forward to coming back next year."