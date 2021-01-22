Premiere Napa Valley wine futures auction rescheduled for June

While Napa Valley Vintners continues to look for a new way to raise funds for local causes after its major benefit wine auction was canceled in the early months of the pandemic, the trade group is planning for two wine auctions for this year.

In mid-February, a new event will put on the block over 100 exclusive lots from top local vintners’ libraries, according to Teresa Wall, a spokeswoman for the trade group. And in place of its normal February timing in past years, the 25th annual Premiere Napa Valley futures auction of specially crafted microlots has been rescheduled for a combination of online and live elements in early June.

Meanwhile, planning has begun on a new major fundraiser, after Auction Napa Valley was canceled in March two months before its 40th year and the association this past fall said a new direction was being sought.

“As for Auction Napa Valley, we began meetings early this year with a group of vintners who are brainstorming ideas on how to leverage Napa Valley’s world class wines to care for our community,” Wall said in an email Thursday. “We look forward to releasing more details later this year.”

Auction Napa Valley raised over $200 million for local education and health care organizations.

Premiere Napa Valley for this year is set for June 1-5. Wines are offered at auction only to restaurateurs and wine retailers who curate and offer the wines to their top clientele at private clubs, wine bars, independent retailers or nationwide wine stores, according to the event website.

“We are hopeful that the world will be in a better place by then, and that we may be able to combine a new online format with some in-person events this year,” Wall said.

The show will go on one way or another, she said. feasible by June, Premiere to take place no matter the circumstances. Zachys Wine Auction House will be running virtual bidding this year.

The new auction is Direct From the Cellar: Napa Valley Library Wine Auction, set for Feb. 16–20 and also facilitated by Zachys. Lots are coming from top Napa Valley wineries such asHarlan Estate, Screaming Eagle, Opus One and Shafer Vineyards.

Bidding is scheduled to open Feb. 11 and close during a live auction in New York City on Feb. 20. Proceeds will support Napa Valley Vintners, which helps market and advocate for the local wine business locally, nationally and globally.

